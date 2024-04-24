All 7 Superstars released by WWE in April 2024

WWE, and wrestling in general, has always been an ever-changing sport. While many changes happen on screen with production, storylines, feuds, and more, a lot also happens backstage but much more severe. An example of this is stars getting released.

As of April 24, 2024, the Stamford-based promotion has unexpectedly released seven superstars across the RAW, SmackDown, and NXT brands. Most have been signed with the company for several years, and some are even former champions.

For this list, we will look at seven superstars who were released in April 2024.

#7. The first female Chinese WWE Superstar Xia Li was released

Xia Li signed with the company in 2017 where she initially joined the Mae Young Classics followed by performing in NXT. She joined the main roster in 2021, but she didn't have the most solid run in the latter years in WWE.

Xia's biggest break recently was when she challenged Becky Lynch for the NXT Championship last year, but wasn't successful in her quest. As per reports, her character suffered due to Vince McMahon's "start-stop push" in the company.

#6. Former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal was shockingly released

Expand Tweet

On the same day of Xia's release, it was announced that Jinder Mahal was among them. He initially began his run with the company in 2010 but parted ways in 2014. He re-signed in 2016 and along the way, won the WWE Championship in 2017. Since dropping the title the following year, he hasn't been presented the same.

Jinder began his 2024 in a big way by returning on-screen at Monday Night RAW after several months of absence and sharing the ring with The Rock. Mahal also challenged Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. Although he lost, the match garnered a lot of attention. Despite Jinder playing a villain in WWE, he was well-liked by many of his peers backstage.

#5. and #4. Indus Sher has also been released by WWE

Another set of Indian stars released alongside Jinder Mahal in the company was Indus Sher, composed of Veer Mahaan and Sanga. They were also partnered with Jinder Mahal when their release came.

Veer and Sanga began their journey together in WWE by joining NXT in 2018, where they wreaked havoc against other tag teams. They joined with Jinder in 2021. Since then, they joined SmackDown, RAW, and NXT. On the main roster, they had several moments to win tag team gold, but never got the chance.

#3. Xyon Quinn has also been released by WWE

One superstar that many fans have been looking forward to was Xyon Quinn. He is a former Rugby player and later signed with the Stamford-based promotion in 2018 and debuted in 2020. He performed in NXT and 205 Live and was called to the main roster in 2023 as a free agent during that year's Draft.

Since he was a free agent, he could appear in both RAW and SmackDown. However, this rarely appeared on the shows and didn't have a solid feud. Unfortunately, his last match in the promotion only lasted six seconds after being squashed by Bron Breakker in SmackDown.

#2. Von Wagner was involved in many exciting NXT feuds

Many were shocked when it was announced that Von Wagner was announced to have been released. He was involved in many exciting feuds in NXT, like against his former partner Kyle O'Reilly, being managed by Mr. Stone, and feud with Bron Breakker.

Like Xyon, Von was drafted last year to the main roster as a free agent but mainly appeared on NXT. It was reported that since he was not being utilized on RAW and SmackDown, it was decided to release him.

#1. Cameron Grimes issued an emotional statement following his release

Another WWE star who had a memorable run in NXT was Cameron Grimes. He signed with the company in 2019 and feuded with the likes of Dijak, Keith Lee, Finn Balor, and much more. In 2022, he even won the North American Championship. In 2023, he was drafted to the SmackDown brand, but his role in the main roster wasn't the same.

In an emotional statement after his release, Cameron stated that he loved working for the company and signing with the Stamford-based promotion was the last thing he told his father who unfortunately passed away.