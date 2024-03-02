Who is Xyon Quinn? Meet the man Bron Breakker knocked out within seconds on WWE SmackDown

On SmackDown this week, Bron Breakker delivered yet another dominant performance. While he made his SmackDown debut last week by beating Dante Chen within two minutes, this time, the 26-year-old beat Xyon Quinn in a matter of seconds.

Post his victory, people were quick to praise Breakker. However, they also wanted to know more about Xyon Quinn. For those unaware, his real name is Daniel Vidot, and he is from Brisbane, Australia. Quinn was a professional rugby player before turning to wrestling.

After spending eight seasons playing rugby, the 34-year-old signed a developmental deal with WWE in 2018. In April 2020, Xyon Quinn made his on-screen debut in a defeat to Sheamus on SmackDown. After this loss, he debuted on NXT and spent quite some time there.

During the draft in April 2023, it was announced that Quinn was a free agent, which allows him to compete on either RAW or SmackDown. Despite this ability, the Australian's match against Bron Breakker was his first since May 15, 2023. It will be interesting to see if WWE uses Quinn more going ahead.

Wrestling veteran says Bron Breakker is "the new Brock Lesnar"

Bron Breakker's dominant victories on SmackDown don't come as a surprise to those who have followed his career on NXT. Since making his debut on the developmental brand, he has proved himself to be a natural and a force to reckon with.

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette recently mentioned that the former NXT Champion is the "new Brock Lesnar." During an episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran said Breakker was the new Lesnar without any problems.

"He's (Bron Breakker) the new Brock Lesnar with none of the problems. He's 20 years younger and they don't have to worry about the lawsuits or whatever is gonna be coming out. He has got the same qualities, he's obviously is not gonna bother to, or take the time to, or go through and compete and win the UFC title, but he's got the same kind of aggression and intensity that Brock has and the power and the speed that Brock had, you know, 20 years ago."

He further added:

"He's a more natural worker. I had Brock at this stage Bron Breakker is at, or shortly before it. And Bron's been leaps and bounds ahead of what Brock was as a pro wrestling performer since we first saw him. They say it and I believe it. He runs the ropes at 23 miles an hour. The ring is 20 feet from the edge of apron to the edge of apron. So, inside the ropes, he's got 18 feet to go 23 miles an hour." [0:12 - 1:28]

Such recognition from legends like Jim Cornette speaks volumes about Bron Breakker's talent. It will be interesting to see how WWE books him leading up to WrestleMania 40.

Former WWE writer responds to Dave Meltzer's comments HERE