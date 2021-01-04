All 7 WWE Superstars who have spent 3+ hours in the Royal Rumble match

We are getting closer to the 2021 Royal Rumble event with each passing day, and fans are beyond excited to find out who's gonna punch their tickets to compete for WWE's top prizes at WrestleMania 37. The Royal Rumble match has been around for more than three decades at this point and has given the WWE Universe a long string of memorable moments and spots that are still talked about to this day.

The Royal Rumble match usually lasts more than an hour, but the presentation is done in such a manner that fans are glued to the screen throughout the duration of the match. In this slideshow, we will be taking a look at an interesting aspect of the Royal Rumble match: men who have spent more than three hours in the ring, when combining all of their Royal Rumble appearances.

Note: A special thanks to SmarkOutMoment for the data used in this article.

#7 Cody Rhodes (3:06:45)

Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes is currently one of the biggest stars in pro wrestling, as he is a big name in All Elite Wrestling. Before he turned into one of the most famous babyfaces in all of pro wrestling, he was a regular mid-card act in WWE. Cody Rhodes spent the entirety of his WWE run as a mid-card Superstar, despite showing promise on various occasions during his stint. Rhodes entered the 2009 Royal Rumble match while he was affiliated with The Legacy, and along with Ted Dibiase, helped Orton win the free-for-all.

Cody Rhodes has never won a Royal Rumble match

Cody went on to compete in several Royal Rumble matches, but his big moment came in 2012 when he lasted over 40 minutes and eliminated a total of six wrestlers, before being thrown out by Big Show.

Advertisement

#6 Kane (3:17:49)

Kane

At No. 6, we have The Big Red Machine, Kane, who is dubbed by many as one of the greatest competitors in Royal Rumble history. Kane made his way to WWE in 1997 and kicked off a feud with his storyline brother, The Undertaker. Kane went on to appear in the match almost every year until he switched careers. His moment of glory came during the 2001 Royal Rumble match, in what is regarded by the WWE Universe as one of the most dominant performances in Royal Rumble history.

Want your 2021 to start awesome?



IT’S ROYAL RUMBLE MONTH 😱🥳 pic.twitter.com/NJ0D0Rdc6y — C Wrestling (@CWrestlingUK) January 1, 2021

Kane eliminated 11 wrestlers in the match, before being thrown out by eventual winner Stone Cold Steve Austin. The record remained intact for 13 years before Roman Reigns broke it during the 2014 Royal Rumble match by eliminating 12 Superstars.