The grand finale 2024 King of The Ring tournament is set to take place in three weeks in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. This is the next premium live event of WWE and RAW GM Adam Pearce has already announced the qualifying matches that will take place on the May 6 episode of Monday Night RAW.

Reigning King of The Ring Xavier Woods will be out, after Gunther injured him on the April 29 episode of the red brand. Thus, a new King of The Ring will be crowned on May 25th.

With that in mind, let's take a look at the eight RAW superstars that will compete in the qualifying matches.

#8. Kofi Kingston

Kofi Kingston will have extra motivation to go all the way in the tournament since his tag team partner in the New Day, Xavier Woods, is out with an injury, caused by another participant, The Ring General.

Kingston will take on Rey Mysterio and will look to make the first step towards the final of the tournament.

#7. Rey Mysterio

Rey Mysterio moved to RAW during the WWE Draft 2024 and will now have the chance to become the King of The Ring.

The former United States Champion has never held the title of King of The Ring before and he would surely want to add another accomplishment to his legendary career.

#6. Ricochet

Ricochet is the inaugural WWE Speed Champion and has the momentum on his side as he takes on Ilja Dragunov for a spot in the semi-finals.

Ricochet will look to maintain his momentum, as WWE continues to push him as a mid-card star.

#5. Ilja Dragunov

The former NXT Champion has officially moved to the RAW roster and wants to make a statement right away. His hard-hitting style will surely impress the main roster fans after his incredible time at WWE NXT.

Dragunov has great potential and fans expect the company to push him right away, especially after his more than impressive stint on NXT.

#4. Sheamus

The Celtic Warrior recently returned from an injury that sidelined him for several months. Sheamus is expected to get a title shot in the future, but for the time being, he is focusing on going all the way in the tournament.

#3. Gunther

The former Intercontinental Champion was among the first superstars to declare for the tournament. He was also the one who injured Xavier Woods and put him in a position where he is unable to defend his title.

Gunther has made it clear that he wants to win the tournament before challenging for the World Heavyweight Championship.

#2. Finn Balor

Finn Balor recently re-signed with WWE and is now looking all the more refreshed and out for a fight. While he is yet to compete for a major title in years, the former Universal Champion will look to aim higher now.

Amid ongoing internal issues within The Judgment Day, Balor will want to build some momentum in a singles run too.

#1. Drew McIntyre

Among the top stars on WWE RAW, Drew McIntyre will look to win the tournament, even as his feud with CM Punk continues to entertain the fans.

The Scottish Warrior wants to win the King of The Ring before his battle with the Best in The World. Fans should also expect him to emerge as a challenger for Damian Priest's World Heavyweight Championship soon.