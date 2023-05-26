"All crazy all wild" - Male WWE Superstar sends a message to Trish Stratus, reacts to her stunning photo

Trish Stratus will be in action at the upcoming Night of Champions Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia. She shared a stunning photo of herself on social media in Jeddah.

Hit Row member Top Dolla has reacted to the photo and sent a message to the Hall of Famer. Stratus will face Becky Lynch at Night of Champions. This will be her first singles match since facing Charlotte Flair in 2019.

Much like the rest of the WWE Universe, it's safe to say that Top Dolla was also left stunned by Stratus' latest photo.

"Trish stuntin’ on y’all all crazy all wild," wrote Dolla.

Check out Top Dolla's tweet:

Madusa accused Trish Stratus of holding back the women's division back

WWE Hall of Famer, Madusa, recently accused Trish Stratus of holding back the women's division.

Stratus, who competed at this year's WrestleMania 39, is currently feuding with Becky Lynch, one of the top superstars in the company. The Irishwoman was betrayed by Stratus several weeks ago on RAW.

Taking to Twitter, Madusa criticized Stratus for undoing all the work that she had put in. She wrote:

"Trish has set the women back and turned them into a sideshow after all the work I did to get the women respected and legitimize them as the superstars that they are. Do you really think I literally threw that title in the trash without a plan of longevity and meaning? Trish brought in the blueprint that WWE used for decades that had to be UNDONE by the women who were inspired by men and the women that came before her. Trish made room for the Bella Twins and others, but I built a foundation for the Four Horsewomen."

Trish Stratus will aim for a big win by beating Lynch, a former multi-time women's champion, much like the former.

Who should walk out with the win at Night of Champions, Stratus or Lynch? Sound off in the comments section.

Legendary WWE star confesses he did not initially like Dolph Ziggler. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes