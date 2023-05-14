WWE Hall of Famer accuses Trish Stratus of setting the women’s division back

WWE Hall of Famer Madusa recently accused Trish Stratus of setting the women's division back.

Trish Stratus made her return a couple of months ago to help Lita and Becky Lynch win the Women's Tag Team Championship. She even tagged with Lita and Becky at WrestleMania 39 to defeat Damage CTRL.

However, following WrestleMania, Trish Stratus stabbed Becky Lynch in the back when she attacked her after they lost the tag titles turning heel in the process. While WWE fans are happy to see the former Women's Champion back in the ring again, one WWE Hall of Famer is not pleased with Trish.

Madusa recently took to Twitter to accuse Trish Stratus of undoing all the work she did to legitimize the women as superstars.

"Trish has set the women back and turned them into a sideshow after all the work I did to get the women respected and legitimize them as the superstars that they are. Do you really think I literally threw that title in the trash without a plan of longevity and meaning? Trish brought in the blueprint that WWE used for decades that had to be UNDONE by the women who were inspired by men and the women that came before her. Trish made room for the Bella Twins and others, but I built a foundation for the 4 Horsewomen," wrote Madusa.

Vince Russo isn't impressed with Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus storyline

While Madusa is upset with Trish, former WWE writer Vince Russo isn't impressed with the way the Becky Lynch and Trish storyline has played out on TV.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo felt that WWE missed a beat by not having Lita step in for Lynch during her absence.

"Bro, if you're going to have to stretch this out to SummerSlam, here's the first thing you're gonna do. The first thing Trish is going to do, which they didn't do is, she is going to hurt Becky and Becky's really going to be out with an injury. At what point [sic], now you have Lita step in, now you have Trish get some heat on Lita do that for a while, before Becky even comes back," said Russo.

He continued:

"You wanna drag this thing out, that's what was needed to do. Lita was a part of this, she was Becky's partner, they lost the belt because of Trish. Let her really hurt Becky, let Lita show up, get the heat on Lita, then maybe bring Becky back in four to six weeks. At least now we've got some legs on this thing." [57:30 – 58:45]

With Becky back on RAW now, the heated rivalry should pick up between both women. However, it remains to be seen how WWE plans to use Lita in the storyline.

Do you agree with Russo's comments? Sound off in the comments section.

A current star says he almost got the rights to use Hulk Hogan's entrance theme. More details here

Poll : 0 votes