Wrestling veteran isn't impressed with Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus' storyline, explains how Lita should've been involved (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo pointed out a major issue in the ongoing feud between Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus. He also explained how Lita's involvement hadn't been utilized in the rivalry.

A few weeks ago on RAW, Stratus turned heel by betraying Lynch. The two women were unsuccessful in defending the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship, as Stratus stepped in for Lita, who was taken out backstage.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Legion of RAW, Russo claimed amid Becky Lynch's absence from television, Lita should've stepped in.

"Bro, if you're going to have to stretch this out to SummerSlam, here's the first thing you're gonna do. The first thing Trish is going to do, which they didn't do is, she is going to hurt Becky and Becky's really going to be out with an injury. At what point [sic], now you have Lita step in, now you have Trish get some heat on Lita do that for a while, before Becky even comes back," said Russo.

Russo further explained how WWE should've played out the storyline.

"You wanna drag this thing out, that's what was needed to do. Lita was a part of this, she was Becky's partner, they lost the belt because of Trish. Let her really hurt Becky, let Lita show up, get the heat on Lita, then maybe bring Becky back in four to six weeks. At least now we've got some legs on this thing." [57:30 – 58:45]

Vince Russo called out Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus' storyline for lazy writing

Vince Russo wasn't a fan of the angle that occurred on RAW between Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus.

Speaking on the same edition of Legion of RAW, Russo explained how the segment should've played out.

"Ed [Ferrara] and I would simply look at each other and say, 'Why, wouldn't Becky go after Trish?' and Ed would say, 'She would go after Trish'. So then, Becky would go after Trish, she'd get heat on Trish in the aisle and whether we got to sell agents or refs to pull it apart, why would Becky stand in the ring, yelling at Trish to come in the ring, come in the ring... rather than go and get her on the outside. That's the lazy wrestling BS cr*p that I can't stand, bro."

Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus are expected to collide in a singles match at some point, possibly at Night of Champions.

