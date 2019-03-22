×
All the Superstars heading into WrestleMania 35 as Champions, where were they last year?

Vatsal Rathod
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
313   //    22 Mar 2019, 03:02 IST

What were all the current champions doing last year?
What were all the current champions doing last year?

With a little over two weeks to go for WrestleMania 35, all the fans around the world are excited to witness the 35th edition of the grandest stage of them all. The Show of Shows, as it is well known as, has given numerous moments every year to fans to cherish throughout their life.

Every year there is hype around who will challenge for the different titles at WrestleMania and try to overcome the odds, become the champion, and live his WrestleMania moment. While it's an awesome thing to win a championship at 'Mania, it's equally amazing heading into to the grandest stage of them all with a Championship around your waist.

This year, a total of 10 championships are scheduled to be defended at WrestleMania. All these champions will have the pride of entering the Show of Shows as a Champion and defending it against a worthy opponent.

A very interesting thing to note is, not all of them were a crucial part of the match card of WrestleMania 34, that is, last year. Call it luck, hard work, patience, or anything, these wrestlers have made an impact throughout the last year and are now the Champions.

In this article, let's take a look at all the Champions heading into WrestleMania this year and where they were last year. It's always great to go back the memory lane and amaze ourselves by how fast things change!

#10 Cruiserweight Champion: Buddy Murphy

Do you remember where was Murphy at WrestleMania 34?
Do you remember where was Murphy at WrestleMania 34?

Buddy Murphy, our current Cruiserweight Champion. How many of you remember where he was last year at this time?

Let me remind you all. Murphy wasn't a part of the show last year. Cedric Alexander defeated Mustafa Ali to become the new Cruiserweight champion at WrestleMania 34. On the 205 Live after WrestleMania, Buddy Murphy attacked Cedric during his championship celebration.

He lost weight and wanted to join the cruiserweight division. He was scheduled to face Cedric for the title at the Greatest Royal Rumble PPV at Saudi Arabia, but he failed to make weight, being a few pounds over 205, and hence lost the title match opportunity!

1 / 6 NEXT
