Alleged leaked WrestleMania 40 match card surfaces on social media: Exploring 4 matches from the list that should happen

As WrestleMania 40 nears, the match card for The Show of Shows begins to take shape, and excitement levels soar through the roof. With much of the under-card still unannounced for the show, there is rampant speculation of the potential matches fans will witness at the yearly spectacle.

The rumor mill is running in overdrive with possibilities, while an alleged WrestleMania 40 match card leak has taken social media by storm. The image has circulated online for days, arousing much emotion and discussion in the wrestling world.

Although the validity of the leaked report is questionable, we still believe four of the rumored matches can and should happen at The Show of Shows this year.

#4. Jimmy Uso vs. Jey Uso will certainly occur at Lincoln Financial Field

The Usos imploded at SummerSlam 2023 when Jimmy cost his brother Jey the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match. Although Main Event Jey Uso has found solace on RAW, his twin brother has repeatedly meddled in his business.

The former Bloodline member has turned a blind eye to his brother's devious actions, but it is only a matter of time before his anger blows out of proportion. Jimmy vs. Jey Uso is heavily rumored for WrestleMania XL, yet WWE is holding off on the official announcement.

This grudge contest is almost certain and is more of a matter of "when" than "if." The slow build-up makes it only logical for the feud to conclude at The Show of Shows. A win over his brother could be The Yeet Master's ticket to superstardom.

#3. Jade Cargill vs. Nia Jax at WrestleMania 40

When Jade Cargill entered the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match as the 28th entrant, the WWE Universe went into a frenzy, giving the former AEW star one of the loudest ovations of the evening.

While it was her confrontation with Bianca Belair that had the crowd buzzing, it is tempting to lose sight of Cargill's impressive elimination of Nia Jax. The 31-year-old star hoisted Jax over the top rope in a special Rumble moment.

Media outlets reported Cargill was headed to SmackDown, possibly for a feud with The EST of WWE. However, sending the former AEW TBS Champion to RAW for a program with The Irresistible Force is an equally compelling idea.

Cargill and Jax are two of the most powerful women on the roster, and the latter will still be displeased with her embarrassing elimination. This could be a legitimate passing-of-the-torch moment.

#2. Chad Gable gets one final shot against Gunther at WrestleMania 40

Next week on RAW, Chad Gable will be part of the six-man Gauntlet Match to determine Gunther's opponent for WrestleMania 40. The Alpha Academy member took The Ring General to the limit last year, and the crowd rallied behind him like never before.

The former Olympian has an endearing character, and Master Gable could be a credible mainstay in the upper mid-card if WWE commits to him. This could begin with a historical win over Gunther at The Show of Shows.

Fans already had a taste of their unmatched chemistry on RAW last year. Replicating the same at The Grandest Stage of Them All this year could be best for business. The crowd would be invested, while Gable winning would be a massive WrestleMania moment.

#1. The Judgment Day vs. Awesome Truth

R-Truth has been a constant highlight of Monday Night RAW in the post-Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 season. The former 24/7 Champion has relentlessly pursued The Judgment Day. Truth has proven his loyalty and love for the fearsome faction, from invading their clubhouse to selling the faction's merchandise.

Unfortunately, time and time again, Truth has been met with disapproval and rejection, often in the form of vicious beatdowns. Fortunately, the veteran has found valuable allies in The Miz and DIY, whom he hilariously considers D-Generation X.

The most logical conclusion to the Truth-Judgment Day saga is a tag team match at WrestleMania 40 for Damian Priest and Finn Balor's Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. Since DIY has already received their shot, it only makes sense for Awesome Truth to have their opportunity at The Show of Shows this year.

Which of the alleged aforementioned matches would you like to see at WrestleMania 40? Sound off!

