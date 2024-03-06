WWE WrestleMania 40 match card leaked: Is it real or fake?

The final card for WrestleMania 40 has begun to take shape now as the show's top matches have been confirmed. However, the two-night extravaganza will likely play host to 14-16 match-ups on April 6 and 7. Furthermore, there is much uncertainty regarding the undercard.

A few days ago, a "leaked" version of the 'Mania match card broke out on social media. Oddly enough, the list seems to be quite in sync with the ongoing storylines and angles, but it also has several inconsistencies. The latter raises questions about its validity.

The first significant issue, as pointed out in the caption of the post, is Randy Orton's exclusion from the United States Championship match at WrestleMania 40. Although WWE may book a multi-man title bout, there is no way a top name like Orton can be left off The Show of Shows.

Furthermore, US Champion Logan Paul cost The Viper a chance at the World Heavyweight Championship by knocking him out with the brass knuckles in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match. Thus, Orton is logically a top contender for Paul's belt.

Secondly, AJ Styles and LA Knight have been shockingly included in the US Title Ladder match, when both rivals are clearly on a collision course for a singles encounter at 'Mania.

In the aftermath of the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, Dave Meltzer also confirmed that WWE was indeed planning Randy Orton vs. Logan Paul and AJ Styles vs. The Megastar for WrestleMania 40.

One major inconsistency is Sami Zayn's inclusion in the World Heavyweight Championship match. Drew McIntyre vs. Seth "Freakin" Rollins has been confirmed for The Grandest Stage of Them All. Furthermore, Zayn, as amazing as he is, is currently nowhere near the world title picture.

Zayn made his case for competing in Gunther's Intercontinental Championship match and will be competing in the Gauntlet match next week to determine The Ring General's opponent.

In all honesty, the leaked WrestleMania 40 match card seems fake, and fans should not use this as a credible source of information, despite the apparent attractive appeal of the rumored matches.

The Rock and Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes and Seth "Freakin" Rollins will headline WrestleMania Saturday

The leaked match card correctly predicted the rumored main event of WrestleMania: Night One. The Bloodline, The Rock and Roman Reigns, are expected to collide in a massive Tag Team match against the popular duo of Cody Rhodes and Seth "Freakin" Rollins.

The Great One issued the challenge to his rivals on WWE SmackDown last week, and the Rhodes-Rollins tandem will head to The Bloodline's turf this Friday to respond to The People's Champion and The Tribal Chief.

The eventual Tag Team Match will be intriguing. The Great One announced that if The Bloodline won, the Undisputed WWE Universal Title encounter on Night Two would happen on the faction's terms. Lastly, considering the star power and aura of all 4 men, it would be interesting to see who eats the pinfall.

