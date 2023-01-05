"Almost time" - The Miz breaks his silence following WWE RAW absence

The Miz has broken his silence following his absence from this past Monday's episode of WWE RAW.

Two weeks ago, Bronson Reed returned to WWE and helped The Miz defeat Dexter Lumis in a Ladder match on the December 19th edition of the red brand. Last week, the company aired a Best of 2022 edition of RAW that featured interviews with Sami Zayn, Bianca Belair, and Cody Rhodes.

Monday's edition of RAW featured The Bloodline and two title matches, but The Miz was not featured on the show. Dexter Lumis squared off against Chad Gable and picked up his first singles victory on the main roster.

The A-Lister took to Twitter earlier today and said that it's almost time for the road to WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. The Miz attached a photo of himself standing in front of the Royal Rumble logo. The premium live event will air on January 28th from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

"Almost time 😎 #RoadToWrestleMania #RoyalRumble," tweeted The Miz.

The Miz reveals advice WWE legend gave him about acting

The Miz recently shared some helpful advice he received from The Rock in regards to his acting career.

The A-Lister currently has his own reality show, Miz and Mrs., on the USA Network but has tried his hand at feature films in the past. He starred in four separate films in WWE's The Marine franchise but admitted that he was nervous as an actor.

Speaking on Off The Beat with Brian Baumgartner, The Miz noted that The Great One gave him excellent advice for his acting career.

"He was like, ‘Dude, the best thing that I could tell you and help you out with is just be natural, and it’s gonna sound so easy and so weird, but once you get there, there’s gonna be three or four cameras, you’re gonna have to hit a spot that you can’t look at, you can’t look at the spot. You have to be normal and natural. It’s action and you have to just make it feel [real].’ It was great advice. Because sometimes you see in acting, you’ll see a robotic kind of portrayal. I didn’t want to do that." (H/T: SEScoops)

The Rock served as the host of WrestleMania 37 and was a factor in the main event of the show. The Miz defended the WWE Championship against John Cena and the match ended in a double count-out.

The Great One restarted the match and hit Cena with a Rock Bottom and The Miz capitalized to retain the WWE Championship. It will be interesting to see if The Miz, The Rock, and John Cena are once again a part of the WrestleMania 39 card 12 years later.

