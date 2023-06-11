Crafting a believable character is an important part of getting over in WWE. Stars that can cut great promos or run with a good persona can help carry a show. Bray Wyatt did this as both a pseudo-cult leader and as The Fiend. Alexa Bliss did the same when she joined Wyatt's side.

The simple fact is that it takes acting chops to be a complete performer in WWE. Some are great in the ring, like Ricochet and Finn Balor, but lack charisma in promos and character work.

Seth Rollins, Sheamus, Roman Reigns, and Charlotte Flair have all had varying acting gigs in the past. The Miz has been in many iterations of the Marine franchise. Edge has been on shows like The Flash and Vikings.

The Visionary missed some shows before Night of Champions because he was on the movie set of Captain America: New World Order. Rollins would likely do well in Hollywood, but the following five other stars would also do well in films.

#5 Sami Zayn is enjoying the best run of his career

The Great Liberator is one of the most popular stars in WWE

When it comes to making an audience truly feel emotional, few have been better recently than Sami Zayn. His whole ride of joining The Bloodline, finding his place in it, and then being brutally excommunicated was a brilliant story arc.

Part of his success is due to his ability to hold his own on the microphone. Another part is his use of facial expressions at the appropriate moments.

Every time he pleaded with Jey Uso seemed sincere. Making the audience believe your emotions is hard to do but Zayn does that easily. The Great Liberator can also bring comedy when the time is right. Those skills would do Zayn well in movies.

#4 Bray Wyatt has already played different characters

The Fiend character looks like it came straight out of a Hollywood horror movie

WWE is great at coming up with characters for its wrestlers from time to time. One of the best examples over the last decade was Bray Wyatt. He first portrayed a cult leader who preached cryptic teachings to anyone who would listen. Wyatt also used his rhetoric to torment his foes.

When he left for a long time and returned as the Fiend, it represented Wyatt's range as a performer. He played both a twisted children's show host and a horror villain in the same vein.

While his booking in WWE has always been up and down, the characters have been memorable. It wouldn't be crazy to see the Fiend pop up as a horror villain in a Hollywood flick.

#3 Alexa Bliss has the chops to vary her roles

Alexa Bliss had fun with her friend Lilly

Like Wyatt, Alexa Bliss has played a range of characters. She won titles as a mean girl and then transitioned into a traditional babyface. Once she joined forces with Wyatt, Bliss truly showed her range. She played a happy-go-lucky kids' show persona but also a deranged soul.

Her character work is something very few women in WWE can pull off. Because she was able to morph between personas, the former Women's Champion was able to creep out fans and opponents.

Giving good promos is a bit like acting from a script, and wrestlers have to craft the lines and make them believable. Bliss has always done that well in WWE and could transition to Hollywood as an actress.

#2 LA Knight is gaining steam in WWE

Knight holds the fans in the palm of his hands in promos

Before a run in OVW/Mid-South Wrestling and IMPACT Wresting, LA Knight was on a reality show produced by the Rock called The Hero. On the show, contestants faced physical and mental challenges as well as moral dilemmas.

While it isn't the same as a scripted series, the former NXT star has had experience in front of the camera. That is easy to see due to his amazing promo ability. He went from a strange model proprietor to a successful heel in less than a year on WWE's main roster.

That takes the ability to hold on audience's attention. Knight is so popular that fans loudly booed when he was eliminated from the Andre the Giant battle royale. They also recently booed Montez Ford when he faced Knight for a spot in the Money in the Bank ladder match. The Megastar has the "It Factor" that helps in Hollywood.

#1 Becky Lynch has dabbled in the acting world

Lynch has already worked in the acting world. She was a body double on Vikings and recently appeared as Cyndi Lauper in Young Rock. The roles were small, but The Man showed that she can tackle a variety of roles.

Being a stunt double is a physical work, just like matches in the wrestling ring. Lynch excels in promos, which are extensions of monologues and soliloquies. Some wrestlers just have the gift to give amazing promos and Lynch does so.

Because she's portrayed a lovable face, an anti-hero, a brash, arrogant Champion, and a never-say-die face, Lynch has the range to pull off an acting career. It would also be another stage where she could challenge Ronda Rousey for supremacy.

WWE Hall of Famer reacts to CM Punk's big return right here

Poll : 0 votes