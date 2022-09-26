Alundra Blayze says she wants final match with WWE Attitude Era legend 

WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze, otherwise known as Madusa, wants one last match with Attitude Era star Jacqueline.

Blayze is well-known to wrestling fans for being one of the most pivotal figures in the early days of the Monday Night War. Jumping ship from WWF to WCW, Blayze still held the WWF Women's Championship and appeared holding the belt on the latters' TV. In one of wrestling's most controversial moments, she dumped the title into a trash can. Madusa made her official retirement from wrestling in 2001, but has made occasional appearances on WWE programming in the years that followed.

Blayze has been partial to the occasional return over the years and was even offered a rematch by Bull Nakano earlier this year. Now, in a recent interview appearance, the former WCW star has discussed the possibility of one last match against WWF Attitude Era star Jacqueline. Speaking to SEScoops, Madusa called Jaqueline her parallel and questioned why they've never faced-off before.

"Here is a woman that was basically parallel with me through my whole career, we started at the same time and we were in the same organizations at the same time sometimes. And do you realize that her and I have never wrestled each other? What the hell?" she said. (H/T WrestlingInc)

Alundra Blayze will be presenting Jacqueline with a prestigious award

The WWE Hall of Famer will be co-hosting a Cauliflower Alley Club event from the 26th to the 28th of September.

At the event, the Attitude Era star will receive the Cauliflower Alley Club Women's Wrestling Award. Jaqueline supposedly asked Alundra to present the award to her, which the latter also commented on during her SEScoops interview.

"I was like, 'oh my gosh woman, you could have anybody and you're choosing me.' And I was like, 'Oh my gosh, I will do you so well,'" she added.

Madusa last got in the ring at the Women's Battle Royal at WWE Evolution in October 2018.

What do you think of Alundra Blayze's comments? Would you like to see her face Jacqueline? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

Did you know a major backstage fight erupted during WrestleMania 32? More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far