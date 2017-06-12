Amazing fact about Brock Lesnar vs Samoa Joe (contains major spoiler)

We reveal the outcome of Brock Lesnar vs Samoa Joe and an amazing fact about the match itself.

Lesnar will defeat another Samoan at Great Balls of Fire

Brock Lesnar will defend his WWE Universal Championship against the Samoa Joe at Raw's Great Balls of Fire PPV. In a remarkable coincidence, the match will take place on July 9th, meaning it will be exactly one year to the day after Lesnar returned to the UFC and controversially defeated Samoan knockout artist Mark Hunt at UFC 200.

The plans for Great Balls of Fire will see Brock Lesnar complete a "Samoan double" as he is set to defeat Samoa Joe on the show. Lesnar is currently slated to hold the WWE Universal Championship until WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans where he will be dethroned by Roman Reigns.

Your writer is hopeful that the WWE will switch directions and coronate a different Superstar at the thirty-fourth edition of the Showcase of the Immortals because Roman Reigns is still struggling to connect with the fans.

Brock is expected to make five title defences prior to WrestleMania 34 at Great Balls of Fire, SummerSlam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble and possibly Hell in the Cell. He is almost guaranteed to make those defences against Samoa Joe, Finn Balor, Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins, with Jeff Hardy also touted as a potential opponent.

However, one of his defences could be a multi-man match as sources informed us that his match at SummerSlam was set to be a Fatal 4 Way also featuring Finn Balor, Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman, prior to Strowman’s injury. The Monster Among Men was initially set to be Lesnar’s first title defence, and the match was set to take place at Great Balls of Fire.

After Brock defeats Samoa Joe, I would like to see Finn Balor receive a title shot in Brooklyn, one year after he gave the title up in the same arena. It would be a natural and compelling story for the company to book.

