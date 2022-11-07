"An enraged Monster Among Men" – When Braun Strowman lost to a 170-pound, five-foot-six WWE Superstar

Braun Strowman has faced opponents of all different sizes throughout his WWE career, from the seven-foot-three Nigerian Giant Omos to the five-foot-six luchador Kalisto. While The Monster of All Monsters secured an impressive victory over Omos at Crown Jewel 2022, overcoming Kalisto proved a difficult task.

On April 24, 2017, the six-foot-eight star was expected to defeat the former Lucha House Party member in a Dumpster Match on RAW. As per the stipulation, the winner of the unique contest had to place their opponent in a dumpster at ringside.

Strowman unsurprisingly dominated the early stages of the five-minute contest. Then, out of nowhere, Kalisto produced an almighty upset when he landed a perfectly timed dropkick against his opponent's knees. Strowman, teetering on the ring apron, lost his balance and fell into the dumpster.

RAW lead announcer Michael Cole yelled, "Oh my God! Oh my God! Kalisto just beat Strowman! Kalisto just beat Strowman!" Moments later, co-commentator Corey Graves described Strowman as "an enraged Monster Among Men" while the embarrassed loser began to attack his victorious opponent.

The former Universal Champion proceeded to trap Kalisto inside the dumpster before wheeling him off the stage. At the end of the segment, the 170-pounder was stretchered into an ambulance and taken to a local medical facility.

Why the size of Braun Strowman's opponents is such a big talking point

The man behind Braun Strowman's monstrous character, Adam Scherr, is not afraid to speak his mind about wrestlers' size. The 335-pound star initially received praise for his WWE Crown Jewel 2022 performance against Omos. However, his post-show comments risked the wrath of fans on the internet.

Writing on Twitter, Strowman joked that he and Omos earned 47 five-star ratings for their match in Saudi Arabia. He also took a major dig at high-flying wrestlers, claiming that "no one cares about all these floppy floppers."

His tweet drew criticism and jokes from many in the wrestling industry, including Mustafa Ali, who referenced his co-worker's 2021 firing:

Strowman later clarified that he has "mad respect" for his fellow wrestlers. He also claimed that he was simply trying to work up the internet wrestling community during his flight home from Saudi Arabia.

