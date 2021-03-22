Andrade breaks silence after WWE release

Andrade has posted his first tweet following his WWE release last night.

Andrade recently asked for his WWE release. Initially, his request was refused. The former NXT Champion was finally granted his release several hours ago. El Idolo has now posted his first reaction to the release on his official Twitter handle.

Andrade thanked WWE EVP Triple H, Paul Heyman, and William Regal for their support throughout the years. Andrade also thanked his coworkers and the WWE Universe for their support. Check out the tweet below:

I want to thank @TripleH , @HeymanHustle and @RealKingRegal for all these years and great support that they gave me all these years also to the fans who were always supporting me, a big hug to all the talent and workers who always behaved kindly to me. 👊🏼🙏🏼 — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) March 22, 2021

In another tweet, Andrade made it clear that he's "super happy":

Happy live, happy wife!!! Y no estoy triste!! Súper feliz. 👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/RPVLoCNoLx — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) March 22, 2021

WWE hadn't used Andrade on TV for the past five months

The last time Andrade was seen on WWE TV was way back in October 2020. He was attacked by The Fiend moments after he lost a match to Angel Garza. This was it for him in regards to in-ring competition; fans never saw him compete in a WWE ring again.

Andrade's request for his WWE release was denied by the company but the higher-ups have seemingly had a change of heart over the past week. Andrade himself later confirmed the reports:

"The rumors are true and I don’t know what the future holds, but I want to make my dreams come true. Thank you for giving me a lot of support in the last days."

Andrade has finally left WWE. His fans are hopeful that he will be signed by a major company in the near future. Where do you want to see Andrade wrestle after his 90-day non-compete clause ends? Sound off in the comment section!