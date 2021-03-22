Update on Andrade's WWE release - Reports

Andrade teased his WWE release mere hours ago on his official Twitter handle by tweeting that he has good news for his fans. Soon after, WWE announced the Mexican star's release on its website and major social media handles.

Fightful has now revealed backstage details on Andrade's WWE release.

According to Fightful, sources within WWE said that they were surprised to see the company granting Andrade his release. Sources further stated that they were told last week that the former NXT Champion was not expected to get his release immediately.

Fightful's sources added that WWE's higher-ups had a change of heart over the past week or so. His contract has a 90-day non-compete clause attached to it and will expire on June 20, 2021.

It was also revealed that the former US Champion would be able to use his name elsewhere. However, he won't be able to use the extension, Cien Almas, that he used when he was an NXT mainstay.

Andrade's release request was previously rejected by WWE

Andrade requested his WWE release a short while ago and was denied the same. Here's what the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported about it:

"Andrade asked for his WWE release earlier this week, but was denied. Wrestling Inc. was first to report that he asked for his release at the Raw tapings this past Monday with Dave Meltzer confirming both the request and denial."

Andrade's fans were upset at how the talented athlete was being handled on WWE TV for a long time now. The last time El Idolo wrestled a match on WWE TV was a singles match on the October 12, 2020 edition of RAW. He lost the bout to Angel Garza via pinfall on that night.

Where do you expect to see Andrade in the near future? Do you think the former NXT Champion will make his way to All Elite Wrestling? Sound off in the comments!