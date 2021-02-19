Andrade hints at the next step in his WWE career

Andrade hasn't been seen on WWE television since the 2020 Draft, when he and his former manager Zelina Vega - who has since been released by WWE following a brief singles push - were attacked simultaneously by The Fiend and Alexa Bliss.

The future of Andrade in WWE is currently uncertain. When Paul Heyman was the Executive Director of RAW, Andrade was given a significant amount of screen time, but that has since ceased when Heyman's role changed. According to recent reports, Andrade is a star that Vince McMahon "doesn't see anything in".

In spite of this, Andrade has dropped a hint about what may be next for him in WWE. Taking to social media, the former United States Champion posted a photo of himself holding the NXT Championship aloft on his Twitter page.

Despite his mixed run on WWE's main roster, Andrade enjoyed a solid run on NXT, living up to his great potential. The star even had a reign as NXT Champion, and had defeated the current WWE Champion Drew McIntyre to win the title.

Andrade could join many former WWE main roster Superstars on NXT

A few years ago, a move from WWE's main roster to NXT would have been seen as a demotion, but that is no longer the case. Many stars of RAW and SmackDown have moved across to WWE's Black and Gold brand to revive their careers.

A great example of this has been Finn Balor, who is currently in his second reign as NXT Champion, and is doing amazing things as one if the biggest stars of the show. Ember Moon also moved to NXT after being out of action from a severe injury. She has risen to a prominent position as the tag team partner of Shotzi Blackheart, and the duo recently competed in the finals of the first-ever Women's Dusty Classic.

