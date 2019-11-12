Andrade says goodbye to former Tag Team Champion on Twitter

Andrade recently defeated Sin Cara on RAW

Sin Cara confirmed earlier today that he has requested to be released from his WWE contract.

Explaining his decision in a lengthy Twitter post, the former NXT Tag Team Champion said he “does not feel valued as a talent or athlete” and he does not believe he will ever get the opportunities he wants in WWE.

The masked Superstar’s current on-screen rival, Andrade, responded to Sin Cara by taunting him for requesting his release, while he also declared himself the new "Face of Latino" in WWE.

"I couldn't retire Rey Mysterio but Sin Cara better run, retire or quit hahaha. #Andrade the new #FaceOfLatino bye."

No pude retirar a Rey misterio pero Si que SIN CARA, corra , se retire o renuncie jajaja 😂 #Andrade the new #FaceOfLatino bye 👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼 https://t.co/FsLluzDnIH — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeCienWWE) November 11, 2019

What’s next for the Andrade vs. Sin Cara storyline?

With the exception of the 51-man Battle Royal at Super ShowDown in June, Sin Cara had not participated in a televised WWE match for 15 months before he made his long-awaited return on RAW in October 2019.

The former Lucha Dragon lost singles matches against Andrade in back-to-back weeks on RAW before teaming with his new ally, Carolina, in a losing effort against Andrade and Zelina Vega on last week’s episode.

Moving forward, it has been reported by the Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer that Carolina has returned to NXT, which means the RAW storyline already appears to be over.

