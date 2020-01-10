Andrade told to take wrestling lessons from Ric Flair

Ric Flair will soon be Andrade's father-in-law

Kalisto has responded to Andrade’s latest United States Championship picture on social media by telling the RAW Superstar that he needs to learn how to fight from his soon-to-be father-in-law, Ric Flair.

Andrade won his first main-roster title on December 26, 2019 when he defeated Rey Mysterio for the United States Championship at Madison Square Garden, while he made news away from a WWE ring on New Year’s Eve by getting engaged to fellow Superstar Charlotte Flair.

After the former NXT Champion posted a picture of himself with his new title, Kalisto responded by telling him to “enjoy it” because “nothing lasts forever”.

Andrade jokingly said that he forgot Kalisto even worked for WWE, so the Lucha House Party member replied by bringing up his future wife’s father.

"Tell your father-in-law to teach you to fight .."

Disfrutalo... nada es para siempre 👊🏽 https://t.co/H8eK8WSCKV — KALISTO (manny) (@KalistoWWE) January 9, 2020

Dile a tu suegro que te enseñe a luchar.. — KALISTO (manny) (@KalistoWWE) January 9, 2020

Andrade’s WWE career in 2020

Andrade has established himself as one of the most impressive in-ring performers on RAW since the 2019 draft took place in October.

Following his United States Championship triumph in December, “El Idolo” has gone on to defeat Ricochet in a non-title match on RAW before retaining his title against long-term rival Rey Mysterio on the most recent episode of the red brand’s show.