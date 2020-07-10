Angelo Dawkins becomes a father, posts adorable photos of his first child, Renee Young reacts

Angelo Dawkins has finally welcomed his first child into the world.

Many WWE personalities reacted to the great news on Twitter.

Angelo Dawkins with his wife, Renee Young.

Angelo Dawkins took to Twitter to reveal the great news that he'd become a father for the first time.

The Street Profits member also posted a few photos of his first child, which you can see below:

Welcome to the fam lil homie #fatherhood pic.twitter.com/fxLnuG0Ixe — Angelo Dawkins (@AngeloDawkins) July 9, 2020

Several of his colleagues from the WWE such as Renee Young, Natalya and Road Dogg took to Twitter to congratulate Dawkins and his wife, and we've compiled the best tweets below:

Congratulations!!! 🍾 — David Otunga (@DavidOtunga) July 9, 2020

OMG......... Congrats Dawks!!! You need to buy some lil house shoes!!! Praise God dude. #BLESSINGS #OUDK i pray mother is doing well too — Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) July 10, 2020

Congrats to you and your lady! Welcome to the world, lil fam! — Josiah Williams (@JDeanWilliams) July 9, 2020

Congrats!! — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) July 9, 2020

Advertisement

Angelo Dawkins had revealed back in January that he and his wife were expecting their first child in the summer of this year. Dawkins posted an update on this year's Father's Day in which he thanked all the fathers around the world for welcoming him into their fold:

"I've always had dreams of having my own son, giving him a better life than I had, teach him things I had to learn on my own, be able to provide and protect him at all costs. To all the fathers out there, thank you for welcoming me into the fold. #fathersclub #FathersDay

The 29-year-old WWE Superstar is finally a father, and we, at Sportskeeda, take this opportunity to congratulate the Dawkins household on the auspicious occasion.

Angelo Dawkins' WWE status

It's interesting to note that The Street Profits didn't appear on the most recent RAW episode, which now makes sense as the company may have given Angelo Dawkins some time off to be with his wife.

If you'd remember, Bray Wyatt was also given some time off after his second child's birth with Jojo Offerman.

Angelo Dawkins currently holds the RAW Tag Team titles along with Montez Ford, and the duo have been involved in an entertaining storyline with The Viking Raiders recently. The angle witnessed one of the wackiest cinematic matches in WWE history at the Backlash PPV.

The angle also facilitated the introduction of Akira Tozawa's gang of ninjas, which has received a polarizing reaction from the fanbase.

The Street Profits are in their first reign with the RAW Tag Team Titles, and their reign has already gone past the 130-day mark, and it will be interesting to see what's in store for Dawkins and Ford going forward.