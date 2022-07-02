"Did they follow us all the way out here?" - Angelo Dawkins on scary fan incident

Angelo Dawkins of Street Profits has been promoting WWE Money in the Bank this week ahead of their title match

Dawkins, along with his tag team partner Montez Ford, will battle The Usos for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships at the premium live event. Montez Ford is married to current RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair, who will be defending the title against Carmella.

Angelo Dawkins recently spoke with Adrian Hernandez on The Playmakers podcast to promote the event. During the discussion, the 31-year-old spoke about a scary incident that happened recently with Belair and a fan following an episode of RAW.

Some fans followed the RAW Women's Champion after the show and ran up to the car window. Dawkins was in the car with Belair at the time of the incident. He explained that the fans followed them for roughly half an hour after the show ended:

"It's just like we were at a red light, you've got to be careful man, like you down' how traffic, like people in traffic can be. Don't run up to the car; especially late at night too, we had already been on the road for a couple of minutes, too. It wasn't even like five minutes... it was like 25-30 minutes. We were already on the road so, it was like. 'Yo did they follow us all the way out here just to do that?'" H/T to BodySlam.net

Angelo Dawkins on fans being respectful

Dawkins noted that he is fine with fans coming up to WWE stars and asking for a picture or an autograph. Situations like the one mentioned above are dangerous because they put others at risk. The WWE RAW star suggested that fans approach their favorites in public when it is safe to do so:

"Hey look be careful, if you see us out in public when there is not oncoming traffic or we're not busy, just please be respectful. You know what I'm saying. We like it when fans come up to us and want to take pictures, get autographs, and stuff like that. But we just also like, want people to be safe and not put their life in danger while trying to accomplish that," - added Dawkins.

Adrian Hernandez @AdrianRadio93

about Joe Burrow, the advice from John Cena, Booker T and others + how patience has helped the Street Profits become household names.



: youtu.be/f5Db5zqTm0w

: omny.fm/shows/kxst-am-…



@thebetlasvegas | @WWE | @AudacySports Ahead of #MITB I spoke with @AngeloDawkins about Joe Burrow, the advice from John Cena, Booker T and others + how patience has helped the Street Profits become household names. Ahead of #MITB I spoke with @AngeloDawkins about Joe Burrow, the advice from John Cena, Booker T and others + how patience has helped the Street Profits become household names. 📺: youtu.be/f5Db5zqTm0w🎧: omny.fm/shows/kxst-am-…@thebetlasvegas | @WWE | @AudacySports https://t.co/5puocDbNBz

Angelo Dawkins recently joined Bill Apter and Brad Gilmore on Sportskeeda Wrestling to give his Money in the Bank predictions. He predicted an underdog victory in the women's ladder match and you can check out his comments here.

Find out which top WWE star thinks Liv Morgan will be Miss Money in the Bank this year. Click here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far