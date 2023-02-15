"Annoying" Seth Rollins tried to 'pop the boys' backstage with his viral red shoes, says veteran (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo gave his honest opinion on Seth Rollins' viral "Big Red Boots" that he wore on RAW.

On the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW, The Visionary was a guest on The Miz TV and said that Logan Paul didn't deserve to be in the company. Rollins even called The Miz stupid and took him down with a stomp. Austin Theory came out and took out Rollins by hitting him with the A-Town Down.

While speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned how annoying The Visionary looked with his red boots. He further added that he was unable to understand what Seth Rollins was up to and how he would have fought with those boots on if he had a match:

"He puts these boots on and everybody backstage is cracking up and they think it's great. He's trying to pop the boys and you and I are watching saying, 'what if this does turn into a fight? You're gonna be able to fight in those? It's so annoying bro, it is so annoying," said Russo. (1:18:20- 1:19:18)

Vince Russo said why Seth Rollins was annoying on RAW

Vince Russo recently stated why Seth Rollins was annoying on this week's episode of RAW.

In continuation of the same interview, the veteran mentioned that he was tired of the audience singing the same song over and over again. He further added that he felt this was not TV stuff, rather it was house show stuff.

"I am so sick and tired of the annoying singing. They did that three times during his in-ring and here are my notes, first of all, I’m so sick of these pandering promos, then the crowd is doing the, three times they’re doing the singing. This is all for house shows, this is not TV. You don’t do this on TV because I’m watching this show and I’m like ok bro, this is the tenth person I’ve heard pandering to the crowd and now this is the third time we’re singing during this in-ring. Now it’s freaking annoying. This is house show stuff, not TV stuff," Vince Russo said.

It would be interesting to see what WWE has in store for Seth Rollins moving forward in the near future.

