WWE veteran explains why Seth Rollins is "freaking annoying" (Exclusive)

Seth Rollins is one of the most popular stars in WWE right now. While he has not been involved in the world title picture for a while, his popularity remains intact. However, Vince Russo finds him annoying.

The Visionary was the guest on Miz TV in the latest edition of RAW. The Miz asked him about his ongoing social media feud with Logan Paul while both men traded verbal barbs at each other. The crowd sang the Monday Night Messiah's song on multiple occasions during the segment.

The segment ended with Austin Theory, the Miz, and Seth Rollins getting involved in a physical altercation. On Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, former WWE writer Vince Russo stated that he was sick and tired of the Architect constantly getting the crowd to sing his theme song.

Russo felt that the singing belonged to house shows, not television shows, and termed it annoying.

"I am so sick and tired of the annoying singing. They did that three times during his in-ring and here are my notes, first of all I’m so sick of these pandering promos, then the crowd is doing the, three times they’re doing the singing. This is all for house shows, this is not TV. You don’t do this on TV because I’m watching this show and I’m like ok bro, this is the tenth person I’ve heard pandering to the crowd and now this is the third time we’re singing during this in-ring. Now it’s freaking annoying. This is house show stuff, not TV stuff," Vince Russo said. [1:16:40 - 1:17:42]

Seth Rollins will be involved at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023

Seth Rollins spent most of 2022 in various feuds over the United States Championship. He created history when he successfully defended the title against Austin Theory's Money in the Bank cash-in.

Eventually, the 25-year-old prodigy captured the title at Survivor Series 2022 in a triple threat match involving former WWE Champion and Bobby Lashley. Since then, Theory has foiled all of Seth's attempts to regain the title.

In Montreal, Austin Theory will have to defend the United States title inside the Elimination Chamber against Seth Rollins, Bronson Reed, Johnny Gargano, Bronson Reed, and Montez Ford.

