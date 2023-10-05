Anoa'i family member to persuade Jimmy Uso on SmackDown about Fastlane match? Exploring possible ulterior motive on SmackDown

Since Jimmy Uso betrayed Jey at SummerSlam, his career in WWE has taken an interesting turn. Jimmy went on the same path by aligning himself with The Bloodline once again, claiming he wished to protect his brother from becoming like Roman Reigns.

As a member of the faction, Jimmy Uso will now team up with Solo Sikoa to face John Cena and LA Knight. However, before he does that, an Anoa'i family member may appear on SmackDown and dissuade Jimmy from participating in the match at Fastlane.

The Anoa'i family member in question is Rikishi. With Jey Uso appearing on SmackDown this week, the Hall of Famer could appear on the blue brand and attempt to reunite The Usos. The WWE legend would also try to neutralize Jimmy's interest in the match at Fastlane.

However, given his heel turn, this could backfire and lead to a singles rivalry between Jimmy and Jey Uso. If this angle turns into reality, the brothers will get what they always wanted, and that is a match at WrestleMania 40. This could be the perfect conclusion of their rivalry.

John Cena recently revealed his history with Jimmy Uso

When WWE announced John Cena would make consecutive appearances on SmackDown, many fans were excited. However, no one imagined Cena would fall victim to constant attacks from Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa. While that has happened, Cena recently spoke about his history with Jimmy Uso.

During his appearance on WWE's The Bump, Cena spoke about various topics. Among those topics, the Leader of Cenation highlighted how he was present when The Usos had their first matches in WWE. He also spoke about the encouragement he gave them.

"Jimmy and I actually go way back. I remember the first time him and his brother had matches in the WWE. I was there. I remember encouraging them to honor their Samoan heritage before the matches," Cena said. [From 15:07 to 15:20]

While they seemed to have a pleasant meeting back in the day, things aren't the same anymore. However, Cena does not mind. The 16-time World Champion added:

"I don't blame the drastic measures; I don't blame the brash personalities. I endorse it. The way I initially connected to the audience was by being very brash and by taking crazy risks and not necessarily by being virtuous." [From 15:21 to 15:36]

At Fastlane 2023, John Cena and LA Knight's match against The Bloodline is expected to receive great viewership from the WWE Universe. In a match with so much at stake, it will be worth observing which team wins.