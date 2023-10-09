Another CM Punk tease from WWE at Fastlane 2023? The hint you probably missed

Is CM Punk set to return to WWE? The speculation surrounding The Second City Saint has intensified lately due to potential hints and teases dropped by the Stamford-based promotion. However, fans also noticed a significant reference to the 'Best in the World' at the Fastlane premium live event.

Fans spotted this tease of Punk during the closing moments of the show, right after Seth Rollins celebrated his victory over Shinsuke Nakamura in a Last Man Standing match. During these final moments, Corey Graves, in his commentary, once again mentioned a quote that appeared to reference CM Punk's previous Instagram story. The WWE commentator said, "Life on the edge of a lightning bolt," in connection with Rollins' victory.

However, a similar quote had previously been used by CM Punk in his Instagram story, which you can see in the screenshot below from a fan's Twitter account.

Corey Graves once again seemingly mentioned CM Punk.

It is intriguing to note that nearly all references to Punk have been made during segments involving Seth Rollins. This has led fans to speculate that Punk might take a similar route as Cody Rhodes and potentially face The Visionary in his return match with the company.

This Fastlane hint serves as a strong indication that WWE may have more hints or teases in store for its upcoming shows.

Corey Graves reacted to his CM Punk reference at Fastlane

After fans began sharing their reactions to Corey Graves' possible reference to the former AEW star, Graves took to his Twitter account to address the matter. The WWE commentator initially criticized the internet wrestling community, labeling them as exhausting.

However, in a later tweet, he clarified his intentions, stating that it was simply a Dusty Rhodes quote that he used in the closing moments of Fastlane.

"The mental gymnastics performed by "wrestling Twitter" are exhausting. Simone Biles level. "Living life on the edge of a lightning bolt…" I quoted DUSTY RHODES! Do a little homework, "experts," tweeted Graves.

For those unaware, this isn't the first time Corey Graves has made a similar reference to Punk. On a previous edition of SmackDown, Corey directly referenced Punk by using a quote similar to the one Punk had used in his Ring of Honor promos. However, later on, the WWE commentator once again clarified that this wasn't a reference to the 'Best in the World.'

It will be intriguing to see how things unfold in the upcoming weeks and whether CM Punk will indeed make an unexpected comeback to WWE.

