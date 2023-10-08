Corey Graves comments on his apparent CM Punk reference at WWE Fastlane

At WWE Fastlane last night, Corey Graves made a couple of CM Punk references that were caught by many fans online. One of them, he instantly explained as being a movie reference, while the other one had to be debunked by him after the show.

Following Punk's departure from AEW, fans have caught WWE cryptically teasing the return of the Second City Saint. Many believe that the former AEW Champion is headed back to WWE, and all of the recent hints being dropped point towards it.

However, it is possible that fans might be reading a bit too much into it. Last night, following Seth Rollins' win over Shinsuke Nakamura, Corey Graves uttered the line, "Living life on the edge of a lightning bolt," to describe the World Champion's win. Many fans took to X, claiming that it was a reference to CM Punk, who had recently posted the same quote in celebration of the 10-year anniversary of his partnership with Paul Heyman.

Graves has gone on to make sure that his intentions are not misconstrued, as he clarified that he was simply quoting Dusty Rhodes. This implies that any other inferences regarding the comment are incorrect:

"The mental gymnastics performed by “wrestling Twitter” are exhausting. Simone Biles level. “Living life on the edge of a lightning bolt…”I quoted DUSTY RHODES! Do a little homework, “experts.”", Tweeted Graves

Will CM Punk come back to WWE?

CM Punk's contract with AEW was terminated following his altercation with Jack Perry backstage at AEW All In. Since then, Punk has not declared his next professional venture apart from a slight reference that he made a little while back.

Covering the CCFC MMA 125 event, Punk said that he's free for the following two months, which was the duration from then to Survivor Series. The Big 4 PLE is taking place in Punk's hometown of Chicago and there have been quite a few reports suggesting that he might be making a grand return.

However, another report suggests that Royal Rumble might be the stage for CM Punk's return.

At this point, there is no confirmation on whether or not CM Punk will return to WWE. Neither Punk nor WWE have addressed the reports so far.

Would you like to see Punk back in WWE? Is it the right move for him? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

AEW spy in WWE? Check out this crazy idea right here.