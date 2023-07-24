Another hint of Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley's love? Analysing latest interaction

Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley have been the love birds of WWE for about a year, and the fan base loves their onscreen romance. Some fans also think that the onscreen romance is true in real life.

Since Dominik Mysterio joined The Judgment Day last year, his interactions with Rhea Ripley have been the hottest bits of the programming. The two have continued to portray their gimmick outside of television and recently had an interesting interaction on Twitter.

Mami posted photos of herself with Dirty Dom with the latter's newly-won North American Championship with the caption "Mesmerized by the twinkle in his eyes." Dominik reacted by tweeting, "Mi amor eres la mejor," which translates to "My love you are the best." This recent interaction has fans speculating about the real-life romance between the onscreen couple.

For the fans questioning their relationship, the two are just companions and are romantically involved with different people in real life. Ripley is dating AEW superstar Buddy Matthews, while Mysterio is engaged to his long-time girlfriend, Marie Juliette.

Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley now dominate WWE as members of The Judgment Day

Rhea Ripley currently reigns as the Women's World Heavyweight Champion, while Dominik Mysterio recently defeated Wes Lee to become the NXT North American Champion.

Along with Rhea and Dominik, Damian Priest also holds the Money in the Bank briefcase. Finn Balor is set to challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam 2023.

If he completes his long story by winning the world title after relinquishing the Universal Championship in 2016, The Judgment Day will perhaps become the most dominant faction in WWE, with every member holding a title, or in Priest's case, the MITB briefcase.

This could be the first time since The Bloodline that another faction will consist of several champions. The group now dominates the company's landscape, and their dominance could reach a whole new level after WWE SummerSlam 2023.

Ever wondered why Mami cut her hair short? Here is the answer.

A current WWE Champion just said Roman is not his dream opponent here