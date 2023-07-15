Another star to lose their hair live on television? – 4 progressions for Shotzi and Bayley's feud following WWE SmackDown

Damage CTRL had quite the night on WWE SmackDown. Bayley battled Zelina Vega in a hard-fought bout. Thanks to help from IYO SKY, she ultimately defeated the Latino World Order member. They later attempted to cash in IYO's Money in the Bank briefcase, but failed, with Bayley getting hit with mist.

While that alone indicates a very up-and-down night for the group, something else happened that caught the attention of the duo and the audience. Shotzi, who Bayley and IYO assaulted on SmackDown two weeks ago, appeared on screen with a very intimidating message.

Bayley had cut off part of Shotzi's hair in an attempt to embarrass her, but the move clearly backfired. An angry and borderline maniacal Ballsy Badass began shaving her own head on camera, while also making it clear she intends to come for The Role Model.

This article will look at a handful of routes this exciting feud could take moving forward. Shotzi is showing a brand new side of herself. Will that go poorly for Bayley and IYO? Could a new star or two be introduced into their ongoing storyline?

Below are four progressions for Shotzi and Bayley's feud following WWE SmackDown.

#4. Shotzi may seek out help to fight Damage CTRL

Shotzi is an incredibly talented performer. While she hasn't always been given the push she deserves on WWE's main roster, she tries to make the most out of every opportunity she receives.

Still, despite her talent, Shotzi is only one person. Damage CTRL is a three person group with two members currently competing. The former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion is likely to struggle trying to fight off two excellent performers.

Thankfully, Shotzi could help balance the odds that are currently stacked against her by uniting with another WWE Superstar. Zelina Vega had to deal with Damage CTRL's antics on SmackDown. Could the two unite to stop the pair from using the number's advantage in their favor moving forward? Zelina and Shotzi are an odd pair, but an exciting one too.

#3. The Ballsy Badass could start attacking Bayley any chance she gets

Shotzi on SmackDown.

Shotzi is clearly a little unstable right now. It makes sense, though. She was cheated out of the Money in the Bank Ladder Match twice, with Damage CTRL's underhanded tactics preventing her from being able to enter the danagerous bout.

Then, of course, the beat down backstage and haircut was only further salt poured into her already open wounds. The Ballsy Badass is angry and ready to lash out, which could spell trouble for both IYO and Bayley, but especially The Role Model.

Shotzi may channel her inner Owen Hart from after the Montreal Screwjob and attack Bayley any chance she gets. She could jump the former RAW Women's Champion backstage at WWE events, at the airport, and of course, any time Bayley is in the ring. Shotzi is like an uncage animal, which is bad news for The Role Model.

#2. Bayley may recruit a new Damage CTRL member as backup

Damage CTRL on RAW.

As noted, Damage CTRL is meant to be a three-person group. The WWE faction debuted at SummerSlam 2022 with Bayley leading the stable alongside IYO SKY and Dakota Kai. Unfortunately, Kai suffered a leg injury earlier this year and is expected to be out of action for several more months.

In the wake of Kai's absence, there have been rumors that Damage CTRL may expand. If the group is to add a member or two, now could be the perfect time for them to arrive in an effort to thwart whatever punishment is coming Bayley's way.

Shotzi may be trying to get revenge on The Role Model and The Genius Of The Sky only for Piper Niven or Cora Jade to shockingly appear. A new, more powerful Damage CTRL could be what helps Bayley put down the former WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Champion and keep The Ballsy Badass out of her hair for good.

#1. Shotzi and Bayley could clash with The Role Model's hair on the line at WWE SummerSlam

In many ways, the storyline between Bayley and Shotzi is about bullying. Damage CTRL have been bullies in WWE since their very inception last year. They pick on everybody and then use physical violence to further embarrass their opposition.

Shotzi isn't taking the abuse lying down, however. She has addressed The Role Model calling her names such as "freak" or "weird," choosing to embrace it. Still, Shotzi undoubtedly wants to make Bayley feel a little bit of the pain that The Ballsy Badass has had to deal with.

An interesting route could be for Bayley and Shotzi to clash at the upcoming WWE SummerSlam premium live event. The stipulation could be that if Bayley loses, she has to have her head shaved bald. Shotzi embarrassing the vain and cocky bully by subjecting her to similar treatment that The Ballsy Badass suffered from could be the sweetest form of revenge.