While it's not one of WWE's Big Four events, Money in the Bank has become an extremely important annual card for WWE. The winners of the ladder matches represent two potential future champions, after all.

Clash at the Castle was the last premium live event in the United Kingdom. Fans left with a sour taste in their mouths after Solo Sikoa debuted to cost Drew McIntyre the Undisputed Championship. Even a serenade by Tyson Fury after the card wasn't a worthy cure for the unfortunate outcome.

London deserves a card that leaves them cheering all weekend, but some missteps could prevent that from happening. The following four mistakes shouldn't be made by WWE at Money in the Bank.

#4. Cody Rhodes should not lose clean to Dominik Mysterio

Which storied wrestling family will come out on top at Money in the Bank in London?

One of the most hated heels in WWE, Dominik Mysterio, will try to defeat one of the most beloved babyfaces, Cody Rhodes. Since his return to WWE last spring, Rhodes has only lost to Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns.

Mysterio has used hit-and-run warfare to pepper The American Nightmare with cheap shots, so he cannot win via his own cheap tactics. Rhea Ripley isn't booked for a match but will accompany Dom for his.

She'll likely interfere, but the only way Rhodes should lose is if Brock Lesnar makes a shocking appearance to cost him the match. He and Rhodes are slated for a third match at SummerSlam, and the build to it could start at Money in the Bank.

A win thanks to Lesnar would also allow Dominik to remain unbearably annoying.

#3. There shouldn't be any alterations to the Women's Ladder Match

The men's match has seven participants, while the women's field is currently set at six. Traditionally, the Money in the Bank ladder matches feature the same amount of stars each year. For that reason, the match could change between now and Saturday in London, but it shouldn't.

Charlotte Flair, Asuka, and Bianca Belair will be in London for the title match on SmackDown. Whoever loses could feasibly find themselves randomly added to the ladder match. Belair could also force her way into the contest since she's been consistently disregarded by Adam Pearce due to Flair's return.

Austin Theory lost the US Championship but won the case last year after being added at the last minute. Despite the win, his opportunity was wasted due to the company's unwillingness to have Roman Reigns lose. The women who qualified deserve the chance they earned and shouldn't lose it to a randomly added participant.

#2. Logan Paul shouldn't win Money in the Bank

This is the closest Logan Paul should get to the briefcase.

Logan Paul is a huge crossover star, but he's also one of the participants who shouldn't win the Money in the Bank briefcase. He has shined in his limited matches, and a win could bring mainstream exposure to the product. That is something that Mr. McMahon loves.

It's the "limited" adjective that should disqualify Paul from winning. He only wrestles a few times a year at big shows. The briefcase holder should be a weekly reminder of a possible cash-in. It keeps the champions on their toes and can lead to magnificent moments, like when Dolph Ziggler cashed in his contract on Alberto Del Rio.

Logan Paul has also faced and lost to both Reigns and Seth Rollins. He can bring casual eyes to the product, but the winner should be someone the WWE Universe sees every week.

After last year's debacle with Austin Theory, the 2023 winner needs to be a full-time star ready to ascend to the top of WWE. There are already a few of those in the match (Damian Priest, LA Knight, and Shinsuke Nakamura).

#1. There shouldn't be a same-night cash-in for the men

Seth Rollins should leave London with the World Heavyweight Championship

The last time a male Money in the Bank winner cashed in on the same night was in 2016, when Dean Ambrose did so on Rollins. Since then, the Women's briefcase has led to a title change four times within 24 hours of the event.

With neither Women's title on the card for Money in the Bank, that trend might end in London. Rhea Ripley will likely be in attendance but not for a scheduled match.

Both Reigns and Rollins will be active in London, leaving the door open for a potential same-night cash-in. Roman Reigns isn't around all the time, so the male winner will have to take advantage when he can.

The same is true for Seth Rollins, but if he is the champion to lose to a cash-in, it should be later this year. A same-night cash-in should only happen if it's done to Reigns, but WWE has proven to be extremely reluctant to have Reigns lose or look bad.

