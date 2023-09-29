Another WWE heel is willing to turn babyface for one night only

Bronson Reed recently revealed he is prepared to perform as a good guy when WWE visits his home country of Australia in 2024. In a separate interview, Grayson Waller said he is also willing to turn babyface for one night only in front of his adoring Aussie fans.

WWE Elimination Chamber will take place at Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia, on February 24, 2024. The company has not held a major show in the country since Super Show-Down on October 6, 2018.

In an interview with the Australian network SEN, Sydney-born Waller confirmed he plans to nix his villainous persona in Perth:

"As Australians, we always joke about Sydney, Melbourne, Queensland – who's better? Everyone kinda hates each other, but when it comes to a stage where there's an Australian in a prominent position, whether it's sport or whatever it is, the Aussies get behind them. So, for one night only [willing to turn babyface]." [7:38 – 7:52]

Waller has arguably been one of WWE's breakout stars in 2023. The 33-year-old has appeared on television with several high-profile names, including Edge and John Cena.

UFC fighter inspired Grayson Waller to embrace WWE's Aussie fans

On February 12, UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski lost to Islam Makhachev at UFC 284 in Perth, Australia. The 35-year-old received positive reactions from the Perth crowd despite being born more than 2,000 miles away in Wollongong.

Grayson Waller said he would probably have portrayed a bad guy in Perth before seeing how UFC fans reacted to Volkanovski:

"A few years ago, I would say no. I would say, 'I'm a Sydney guy, I don't want anyone who's drinking the Perth water to support me.' But, you know, I watched the UFC recently. Volkanovski had his title fight there. The way the Perth crowd got behind him – he's a Wollongong boy. That crowd was insane. I watched that at home and just feeling that vibe of his entrance, they were behind him the whole time." [7:16 – 7:36]

Waller recently formed a new tag team with Austin Theory. The two men defeated Butch and Ridge Holland on the September 22 episode of SmackDown.

