WWE heel is willing to turn babyface for one night only

From Austin Theory and Dominik Mysterio to Grayson Waller and Logan Paul, the WWE roster is full of strong heels that fans love to hate. Another top villain, RAW star Bronson Reed, recently explained why he could become a babyface for one particular show.

WWE will stage the Elimination Chamber premium live event at Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia, on February 24, 2024. Reed was born in Adelaide, South Australia, meaning he is likely to be cheered if he makes an appearance that night.

In an interview with radio station 6iX Perth, Reed admitted he prefers to perform as a heel. However, he would be willing to make an exception in front of his adoring Aussie fans:

"It's hard, you know!" Reed stated. "When you look at me, I'm a bad guy when I go through those curtains. That's what I am, especially here in the United States. I'm a little cheeky. People don't like to see that. I rough people around with my size. But, you know, in my home in Australia I don't think I could do that to the people. I love them too much. I love Australia. If they're cheering for me, I want them to cheer for me." [3:29 – 3:50]

Reed returned to WWE in December 2022 after receiving his release from the company in August 2021. The 35-year-old has emerged as one of the most prominent bad guys on RAW in recent months.

What's next for Bronson Reed in WWE?

On September 18, Bronson Reed further established his dominance on RAW by securing an impressive win over Chad Gable. Next week, the former NXT North American Champion will face Gable's tag team partner Otis.

Beyond next week's RAW, Reed hopes to win his first main roster title in the near future. Earlier this week, he mentioned on RAW Talk that he plans to target Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship or Gunther's Intercontinental Championship.

Reed also expressed an interest in competing in a high-profile match at Elimination Chamber 2024.

