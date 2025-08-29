Another WWE Superstar to sell his soul to The Rock after failed John Cena experiment? Exploring the possibility

The main theme of this year’s WWE WrestleMania main event was not John Cena but Cody Rhodes selling his soul to The Rock! It was a very intriguing premise with The Rock offering incredible opportunities and luxuries in return for a wrestler’s soul and the chance to become his champion. While Cody Rhodes did not take up the offer, John Cena did, and it ended badly. But what if someone else takes it up, someone who has had history with Cena? Someone who is currently recovering?What if Kevin Owens returns and gets a massive push for any title he desires, only for it to be revealed that it was The Rock’s master plan? Taking to social media, Owens claimed that he would accept The Rock’s offer in a heartbeat. This got fans speculating about how WWE could turn this into a storyline.Owens has consistently proven himself to be one of the best wrestlers in the company. Not only can he go toe-to-toe with anybody, but he is a brilliant heel. His mic work parallels The Rock, and he could be a great personal champion to The Final Boss.Fans could see Owens go up against Cody Rhodes or Seth Rollins (if he holds the title until Owens returns). This means fans could get to see the blood feud between Owens and Rhodes once again, but this time with all the backing and aid from The Rock. Tables will surely turn if that ever happens. While John Cena’s heel run was a flop, Owens is someone who can turn things around and make it memorable.Will The Rock return during John Cena’s last match?This is a huge question fans have been asking. It was because of The Rock that John Cena went down the path of the Sith and turned heel. He could have been a babyface throughout his retirement tour, and fans would have loved it. However, once he sold his soul, he had no other option.Dream Wrestling @TeamCody__LINKTHE ROCK AFTER SEEING JOHN CENA'S FACE TURN ON SMACKDOWNNow that he’s back to being a babyface, could The Rock show up in December to bid farewell to The GOAT? There are currently no reports on that happening or if WWE wants it to happen. The Rock’s ties to WWE seem to be in a bad place after he openly criticized the execution of the John Cena heel turn. Only time will tell when The Rock returns to WWE.