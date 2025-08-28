  • home icon
  WWE star ready to sell his soul to The Rock to become a champion

WWE star ready to sell his soul to The Rock to become a champion

By Sidharth Sachdeva
Published Aug 28, 2025 02:17 GMT
The Rock (Image Credits: wwe.com)
The Rock (Image Credits: wwe.com)

It's been a while since the WWE Universe has seen The Rock on television. Assuming his offer still stands for everyone in the locker room, an absent star has expressed his desire to work with The Final Boss.

The Attitude Era icon wanted to claim Cody Rhodes' soul and make him his Corporate Champion earlier this year. However, The American Nightmare rejected his offer and paid the price at Elimination Chamber. The Rock, with Travis Scott and John Cena, orchestrated a brutal attack on the Undisputed Champion, leaving him bloodied that night.

With the Cenation Leader back as a babyface and the Final Boss nowhere to be seen, WWE appeared to have quietly ended their storyline without having a proper payoff. Meanwhile, an X user recently asked Kevin Owens to sell his soul to The Rock and become a World Champion upon his return next year.

The Prizefighter responded to the fan with the following message:

"I would have done it in a heartbeat!"

You can check out his response below:

Kevin Owens discussed his lengthy WWE absence

Kevin Owens underwent successful surgery on his neck on July 18 and is expected to remain off TV until at least next year.

He recently made an appearance at NASCAR's Coke Zero Sugar 400 race, where he opened up about getting back on the road.

“As great as it’s been, I’m also jonesing to be back on the road and be back to do what I love. It [public appearances for WWE] helps soothe the soul of what I’m missing out on. So as great as it’s been, I’m really ready to go back.” [H/T - Ewrestlingnews]
The Canadian wrestler was slated to face Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41 before an unfortunate injury scrapped those plans.

Will he be able to get back in the ring in time for The Show of Shows next year? Only time will tell.

Edited by Angana Roy
