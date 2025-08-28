  • home icon
  WWE
  Kevin Owens
  "Stop panicking" - Kevin Owens addresses health condition amid WWE absence

"Stop panicking" - Kevin Owens addresses health condition amid WWE absence

By Sidharth Sachdeva
Published Aug 28, 2025 01:34 GMT
Kevin Owens (Image Credits: wwe.com)
Kevin Owens (Image Credits: wwe.com)

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens has been facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to a career-threatening neck injury. Amid his absence, he shared an update on his health condition.

The Prizefighter was last seen on WWE TV on the April 4, 2025, edition of SmackDown. That night, he announced his leave of absence and backed out of his WrestleMania 41 match with Randy Orton.

The Canadian wrestler has since been recuperating from his injury, having successfully undergone neck surgery on July 18. As of this writing, there's no timetable for his return.

However, KO isn't sitting back home, as he recently made an appearance at NASCAR’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 race in Daytona. Interestingly, some eagle-eyed fans noticed the former Universal Champion has shed some pounds since the last time they saw him on television.

A little while ago, Kevin Owens took to his X (formerly Twitter) to issue a clarification, saying he is still fat and jokingly asked fans to stop panicking.

"Guys, stop panicking! I’m still fat! Everyone needs to calm down," Owens wrote.

You can check out his tweet below:

Will Kevin Owens ever wrestle again in WWE?

During the event, Kevin Owens told Scotte Sprinkle that there's no guarantee that he would be able to get back in the ring.

However, he is holding out hope for a WWE comeback next year, depending on how his bones fuse.

"I did get a neck fusion. It was very stressful going into it because we're not really sure how severe the fusion was gonna be and how many levels and all that stuff. Thankfully, it ended up being only one level, which was the best case scenario. Surgery was successful, and my doctor says we have to see how the bones fuse, and there's no guarantee that it's gonna work. It's how my body heals. Some guys were successful. Fingers crossed, I get to come back to wrestling in the next year."

Will The Prizefighter pick up right where he left off? Only time will tell.

Edited by Harish Raj S
