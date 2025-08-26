WWE News Roundup - Former World Heavyweight Champion has decided to retire, Nikki Bella dating rumors, and Kevin Owens update

It's time for the WWE News Roundup, and we've got a lot of stories to dig into today. A former World Heavyweight Champion has decided to call time on his career. Meanwhile, Nikki Bella has set the record straight on ongoing dating rumors.Kevin Owens, who has been out of action with a serious neck injury for several months, has shared an important update on his recovery. Without further ado, let's dive into the top news of the day:#3. Jake Hager on whether he's retired from in-ring competitionJake Hager's time as a full-time professional wrestler has come to an end at the age of 43.The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion hasn't wrestled since last November, when he faced Connor Mills in a losing effort at Banger Zone Wrestling's Alcatraz event. Earlier this month, he dropped a bombshell announcement when he sat down with Saraya on her Rulebreakers podcast.Hager said he is getting out of wrestling. It looks like he has indeed embraced his retirement.Speaking on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, Jake Hager confirmed that he is done with wrestling and has decided to focus on his family.&quot;Yeah, yeah, for sure [on if he's done with wrestling]. Feel good about it. Excited to move on. It's been a big part of my life, but I've also sacrificed a lot to have this time away from my kids—so much time on the road. So it's really important for me to be a dad right now, [to] be home,&quot; he said. [H/T: CVV]After leaving AEW on bad terms, Hager has no desire to return to WWE in any capacity.#2. WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella addresses her dating rumorsNikki Bella recently had a rough patch in life, having gone through a divorce from Artem Chigvintsev.The Fearless One is now moving on with her life and is ready to start dating again. As such, LFG star BJ Ray recently claimed that Bella slid into his DMs.However, the former Divas Champion shut down the rumors, saying it's not true.You can check out the screengrab below:Nikki Bella is currently embroiled in a heated rivalry with Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch on Monday Night RAW.After another intense promo battle last night, a match between the two women was made official for Clash in Paris on August 31.#1. WWE Superstar Kevin Owens opens up about his recoveryKevin Owens has been battling a career-threatening neck injury since early January, forcing him to miss WWE WrestleMania 41. He was scheduled to face Randy Orton at The Showcase of The Immortals this year.The Prizefighter was holding off on surgery for months to allow his spinal cord to heal naturally before undergoing the knife. He finally had the surgery in July and is expected to remain on the sidelines for the remainder of 2025.Owens recently made his first public appearance when he replaced Rey Mysterio as the Grand Marshal for NASCAR's Coke Zero Sugar 400 race at Daytona. At the event, he was asked about his recovery.KO revealed that the surgery was successful and that he hopes to return to the ring next year.&quot;I did get a neck fusion. It was very stressful going into it because we're not really sure how severe the fusion was gonna be, and how many levels, and all that stuff. Thankfully, it ended up being only one level, which was the best-case scenario. Surgery was successful, and my doctor says we have to see how the bones fuse, and there's no guarantee that it's gonna work. It's how my body heals. Some guys were successful. Fingers crossed, I get to come back to wrestling in the next year,&quot; he said.Will he be able to make a miraculous return at the WWE Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia next year? Only time will tell.