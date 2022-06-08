Apollo Crews will make an immediate and important impact in NXT

Over the past few months, NXT 2.0 has been host to a few visitors from the big leagues. WWE Superstars like Natalya Neidhart and Dolph Zigger have had short feuds as part of the developmental brand.

NXT has also been the place where Mandy Rose, a longtime member of the main roster, has gone to work full-time. It has led to the best run of her career and a complete renaissance for her character.

Now, another WWE Superstar has popped up on Tuesday night. Former Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews emerged to have a 'conversation' with NXT Champion Bron Breakker.

While there was no trash talk and brawl, the star conveyed to Breakker that he might just be interested in taking his title.

An extended program between the 34-year-old Crews and 24-year-old Breakker could benefit the youngster greatly. Apollo is a well-traveled veteran who brings nearly everything you can possibly think of to the table.

He can do a press slam just as easily as a standing moonsault. His ability to fly around and bump for Breakker will only add to the drama of their showdowns.

Crews has a wealth of talent that could lead to a great series of matches with the NXT Champion

An extended angle with Crews chasing Breakker would make for great TV, but it would also further solidify Bron as a mega star.

As the son of Rick Steiner, he arrived at the WWE Performance Center as wrestling royalty. He's done everything right in living up to those expectations and has looked dominant. Bron is currently the promotion's top project, and he represents a big part of the future for World Wrestling Entertainment.

This storyline could also serve as another, even more critical angle. It could be Breakker's swan song in NXT, as he appears closer and closer to a call-up. It won't be much longer, so it's possible that Crews is being sent to test him one final time. It could very well be the final chapter as part of the brand for the Son of Steiner.

Regardless of the underlying plan, this confrontation could lead to some classic clashes. It will definitely be written as the new school vs. the old school, with each man representing a different era of the brand.

Apollo Crews will have the opportunity to be the champion, capturing a title that eluded him the first time around. Meanwhile, Breakker has the chance to show Vince McMahon that he's ready to be beamed up to the WWE Universe.

