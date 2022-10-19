WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey recently shared her thoughts on the finish of her match against Liv Morgan.

The duo locked horns at Extreme Rules earlier this month for the SmackDown Women's Championship. Ronda won the match after Liv passed out to a submission lock. The former Riott Squad member was seen smiling just before she lost consciousness, which caught the attention of fans.

During a recent episode of Ronda Rousey's YouTube video game streaming series, The Baddest Woman on the Planet took a dig at Liv for her reaction to the submission hold:

"Let's be honest, a lot of people would be smiling in that position," Rousey said. "It was kinda handy that there was a broken table right there that I could grab and grind into her neck. But yeah, apparently she's into that kind of thing." (H/T: WrestlingInc)

While Ronda had a cheeky reply to Liv's actions at Extreme Rules, there could be more to it than meets the eye. The SmackDown star has been teasing a change of character lately. Morgan's new side was also on display on the blue brand last week as she assaulted Sonya Deville backstage.

Ronda Rousey wanted to use thumbtacks in her match at WWE Extreme Rules

While Ronda Rousey may have been able to get the better of Liv Morgan at WWE Extreme Rules, the former had a different finish in mind for her match.

During a recent stream on her YouTube, the former UFC star revealed that she wanted to bring thumbtacks into her match against Liv but WWE decided against it.

“I pitched the finish to be thumbtacks,” Ronda Rousey said. “She [Liv Morgan] would put down thumbtacks and powerbomb me onto the thumbtacks. Then as a repeat of our finish before, I would go for the armbar in the thumbtacks, but they would start counting the pin. Then I’d have to push up on my one shoulder into the thumbtacks to keep the armbar on. Then Liv would be biting her hand trying not to tap, and then pass out face down into the thumbtacks with her hand there to protect her face.” (H/T: WrestlingInc)

Ronda is now a two-time SmackDown Women's Champion, which makes her a marked woman in WWE. While it's still unclear who's next in line to face the Baddest Woman on the Planet, D-Von Dudley believes Charlotte Flair could soon return to reignite her feud with Rousey.

