Major WWE star could return to challenge Ronda Rousey, according to D-Von Dudley

WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley believes that many superstars are waiting in line to wrestle Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women's Championship. According to him, Charlotte Flair could be one of those challengers.

As per a recent statement by her husband, Andrade El Idolo, The Queen is currently out of action due to personal reasons. Recent reports indicate that Flair is set to return to WWE soon. Meanwhile, Rousey is now a two-time SmackDown Women's Champion following her victory over Liv Morgan at WWE Extreme Rules 2022.

On Sony Sports Network's Extraaa Dhamaal show, D-Von Dudley named a few possible contenders for the current titleholder:

"Charlotte Flair could be someone coming in... Whether it be Charlotte, it could be Asuka, it could be Alexa Bliss — there are so many contenders who are gonna be gunning for Ronda now."

Dudley also mentioned RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair while discussing Rousey's future as the female face of the blue brand:

"Ronda has gotta be careful. She's gotta be on her game, just like Bianca Belair. She's gotta know that people are gonna be gunning for her, and she's got to be ready."

Could Charlotte Flair target the WWE RAW Women's Champion instead?

Charlotte Flair has faced Ronda Rousey and Bianca Belair in three televised singles matches each. Interestingly, Flair's final bout before her hiatus was against Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash 2022.

Earlier this month, The Queen hinted that she might target Belair upon her return. The potential feud between the two women would make sense as The EST of WWE has repeatedly highlighted her goal of pinning Flair in a one-on-one contest.

Thanks to their mutual interest in facing each other again, Bianca Belair vs. Charlotte Flair looks pretty likely to happen at some point down the line.

