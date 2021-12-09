Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton are two of the most popular names in the pro-wrestling industry today. Rhodes is a top star in All Elite Wrestling while Orton is currently a tag team champion in WWE.

These men once worked together in WWE, where they teamed up with each other in multiple matches. They were members of the faction called Legacy, along with Ted DiBiase Jr. It is well-known that they were friends while they worked together in WWE. Now that they have been separated and work in different promotions, fans wonder if they still share that bond.

Are Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton still friends?

The answer is yes. Fortunately, these stars are still friends in real life. In fact, Cody Rhodes considers Randy Orton one of the mentors who helped him become a great performer.

It is pleasing to see that wrestlers can maintain their friendship even after being separated by rival companies. Various other wrestlers like Stone Cold Steve Austin and Chris Jericho have managed to continue their friendship while working in WWE and AEW respectively.

Cody Rhodes tweeted and thanked various WWE personalities like Randy Orton and Vince McMahon

Cody Rhodes carried the legacy of his father, Dusty Rhodes, throughout his WWE career. In 2019 he tweeted about how his father wasn't the only teacher and how he received the best guidance under names like Randy Orton, John Cena, and Vince McMahon.

He specifically mentioned how John Cena helped him become a better entertainer for the fans.

"I would ask you this one favor as we move forward: speak to me. John Cena once told me that when the fans clap their hands or stomp their feet or give a visceral indicator that they want something, you need to DO something. Otherwise, they will stop making noise. Please share your feedback with me; I want all of it. Good, bad, ugly. What we did right, what we did wrong, and why. Let me help create and tailor a product for you."

Various other AEW performers have blamed WWE for mistreating their talent. Thankfully, Cody Rhodes isn't the one to criticize WWE's booking decisions. Instead, he is grateful for all the things he learned while working for Vince McMahon. Hopefully, fans will get the chance to see him under the WWE banner one more time before he retires for good.

Also Read Article Continues below

Do you think Cody Rhodes will return to WWE for one more appearance? Share your thoughts in the comments section!

Edited by Genci Papraniku