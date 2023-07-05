Are the Creed Brothers actually related? Find out the truth ahead of their potential WWE debut

The Creed Brothers are a promising tag team on the NXT roster. Julius and Brutus Creed have showcased incredible potential as tag team specialists. Their resilience and determination led them to NXT Tag Team Championship win against Pretty Deadly in 2022. Fans might wonder whether Julius and Creed are real-life brothers.

Indeed, The Creed Brothers are siblings in real life. Julius (Jacob Kasper) is the elder brother. He was born on October 3, 1994. On the other hand, Brutus (Drew Kasper) was born on May 13, 1996. The brothers were accomplished amateur wrestlers before they signed with WWE during the pandemic era.

The Creed Brothers made their NXT debut as part of Roderick Strong’s Diamond Mine stable in August 2021. They made their in-ring debut against Chuckie Viola and Paxton Averill in a squash match on the September 7, 2021, episode of NXT.

They would go on to defeat MSK in the Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic finals at NXT Vengeance Day on February 15, 2022.

Julius and Brutus Creed also successfully dethroned Pretty Deadly for the men's tag team titles at NXT In Your House on June 4, 2022. They would drop the titles back to Elton Prince and Kit Wilson in a fatal four-way tag team elimination match also involving Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs, and Gallus (Mark Coffey and Wolfgang) at Worlds Collide on September 4, 2022.

The Creeds took on The Dyad (Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler) in a “Loser Leaves NXT” match on the July 4, 2023, episode of NXT. Despite putting up a fight, the brothers lost the match to Joe Gacy’s henchmen, leading to their ouster from the brand.

Are the Creed Brothers done with WWE for good?

Julius and Brutus Creed were forced out of NXT after losing their match to The Dyad this week on NXT. The loss came as a surprise to many fans who had been expecting Fowler and Reid to lose the match and leave the brand.

The two had requested their release, which the company denied.

It is possible that the Creed Brothers' loss on NXT this week could be WWE’s way of writing them off from the brand and putting them on the main roster. The duo is no stranger to the main roster, having made their in-ring debut against The Good Brothers in a tag team match on the February 9, 2023, episode of WWE Main Event.

It remains to be seen if the brothers will make their main roster debut shortly.

