Are Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux no longer with WWE? Exploring their status

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Aug 10, 2025 06:36 GMT
Karrion Kross is a former WWE NXT Champion! (Image credits: WWE.com)

Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux's WWE run is seemingly over, as they have reportedly not signed a new contract with Stamford-based promotion. Although fans and pundits believed the couple would resign with the company, a new update suggests they are no longer with the promotion.

Kross and Bordeaux were recently moved to the alumni page from the active roster, amid speculation that their contracts with the promotion have expired.

Following the recent update, fans are concerned about Karrion and Scarlett's future in WWE and are wondering whether their stint with the company is officially over.

While their inclusion on the alumni page seems to be a sign of them leaving, the answer would still be no, until the company or the power couple themselves issue any statement.

Moreover, there is a strong chance this could be a part of a storyline to ultimately get Kross over. The Herald of Doomsday has managed to gain a lot of momentum over the last few months, and fans have been vocal about their desire to see more of him. Therefore, the fans might demand to see Kross return, the same way they did for R-Truth a few months ago.

Former WWE manager thinks Karrion Kross is done with the company

Speaking on his Story Time With Dutch Mantell Podcast on YouTube, former WWE manager Dutch Mantell talked about the two-time NXT Champion leaving the Stamford-based promotion following his loss to Sami Zayn at SummerSlam 2025.

"I'll tell you one thing: that character's done. But they've seen the other stuff he can do, and I'm glad he did that because now he's not a one-trick pony. He might be able (to convince) somebody else. And it takes a creative member to say, 'Well, he did good in this interview. He’s talking like this and he did good,'" Mantel said. [2:11 - 2:32]

It remains to be seen whether Kross will return to the indies after his potential exit from WWE or whether a massive swerve is in the works.

Edited by Arsh Das
