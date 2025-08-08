WWE star is "done" after SummerSlam, veteran says, amid exit rumors

A wrestling veteran thinks a WWE star is done after losing at SummerSlam last week. There have been a lot of rumors surrounding the said star, who is possibly making his exit from the company soon.

Ad

Karrion Kross, along with his manager and real-life wife Scarlett Bordeaux, has been linked to a possible WWE exit. They reportedly have expiring deals, and the company hasn't offered them new contracts.

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantel spoke about Kross' possible exit after losing to Sami Zayn clean at SummerSlam. Mantel has not been a huge fan of The Herald of Doomsday, but he liked that he was able to get his new character over. It might bode well for Kross since he's no longer a "one-trick pony," according to Mantel.

Ad

Trending

"I'll tell you one thing: that character's done. But they've seen the other stuff he can do, and I'm glad he did that because now he's not a one-trick pony. He might be able (to convince) somebody else. And it takes a creative member to say, 'Well, he did good in this interview. He’s talking like this and he did good,'" Mantel said. [2:11 - 2:32]

Ad

Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Here's all we know!

Ad

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux were offered new contracts. Meltzer added that the couple hasn't signed it yet, but he expects them to stay with the company.

Karrion Kross refutes WWE contract rumors

Speaking on The Angle podcast with Joey Karni on Thursday, Karrion Kross was asked if there's any truth to the reports that he was offered a new deal. Kross denied it, but he's still hoping to remain with WWE.

Ad

"I hope so, I see things being written online right now, specifically today. A lot of what I read is not true. I hate to disappoint people but I don't want to bullsh*t, but I hope so, I hope we do comeback," Kross said.

The former NXT Champion is in his second stint with the company. He initially signed in 2020 and quickly dominated in developmental. He wasn't given a chance to succeed on the main roster and was released in 2021. He was brought back by Triple H in August 2022.

Ad

While using any quotes from this article, please credit the original source and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author JP David Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.



Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.



Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!



Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division. Know More

Brutus Beefcake gets emotional talking about Hulk Hogan HERE