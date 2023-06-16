Are Karrion Kross and Scarlett married? Knowing WWE's evil couple

Karrion Kross and Scarlett are just one of the many couples that extended their relationship in the WWE ring. However, it should be noted that their relationship is more profound and personal.

For those wondering, WWE Superstars Karrion Kross and Scarlett are married. They announced their engagement on September 23, 2021, and married on April 20, 2022. They tied the knot in a private ceremony on a glacier at the Alaskan Tundra.

How did Scarlett and Karrion Kross meet?

Karrion Kross and Scarlett were in NXT before joining the main roster

The former NXT Champion debuted in the Stamford-based promotion in 2020, while Scarlett signed in 2019. They both performed in the NXT brand, wherein the latter primarily managed her real-life husband. However, their bond began way before their WWE journey.

The wrestling couple met in the independent circuit years before they made their WWE debut. Karrion Kross even stated that they were both heavily attracted to each other, but it was Scarlett who made the first move.

"When her and I met, there was a spark and there was a connection (...) It's like there's just the thing in the room when you know two people gravitate towards each other and we were both terrified of it. So we tried to stay away from each other for like a long time actually. It was kind of like her and I were so attracted to each other that it was actually intimidating to the both of us, so we tried to stay away from each other for a while. So, you know, I guess just one time out of many we were just hanging out and yeah, she made a move."

Scarlett and Karrion Kross were released from WWE in 2021

Several superstars and staff were released from WWE in 2021. Unfortunately, the married couple were also part of this group. Still, they made sure to stick together through thick and thin.

Karrion revealed that they did not spend much time grieving over the release, but they were still disappointed. However, they were also relieved as they were unsatisfied with their characters.

"I can tell you we were disappointed. But we were also relieved at the same time as well because we were not fulfilled artistically or creatively with what we were doing at the time and we thought, 'Hey, this is a new opportunity right now, being released to improve different aspects of our lives personally and professionally'."

Fortunately, the couple returned to the Stamford-based promotion in August of last year and has since remained in the SmackDown brand.

Poll : 0 votes