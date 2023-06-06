Are Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt friends? Exploring friendship amid WWE absence

Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton are supposedly returning to WWE soon. Wyatt mysteriously disappeared from WWE TV prior to WrestleMania 39. Before his absence from WWE, The Eater of Worlds involved a storyline with Bobby Lashley, but it was primarily Wyatt playing mind games with The All Mighty. On the other hand, Randy Orton has not been on WWE TV since May 2022 due to a serious back injury.

It seems that both superstars could potentially return around the same time, even though there isn’t any confirmation on this. Usually, two big names do not return at the same time to ensure neither’s return gets overpowered by the other. But it does not seem like Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt would mind returning at the same time.

It so happens that Orton and Wyatt are old friends. While neither of them has confirmed this, many believe that The Viper and The Eater of Worlds are friends in real life. Maybe that is why The Apex Predator and ‘The Fiend’ could build an engaging storyline in 2021 involving Alexa Bliss. As friends, they were comfortable with executing some of the bizarre twists and turns, such as Randy Orton lighting ‘The Fiend’ on fire and selling it to the WWE Universe.

If they return, it’s unlikely they will feud with each other. While Randy Orton will receive attention from WWE, as per reports, WWE has no such intentions for Bray Wyatt.

Bray Wyatt will not have his former female companion upon returning to WWE

Previously, Bray Wyatt was linked with Alexa Bliss. In fact, she played a key role in The Fiend’s storyline against Randy Orton, where she constantly manipulated Orton to ensure The Fiend had the upper hand.

However, Alexa Bliss is expecting her first child with her husband, Ryan Cabrera, and will not be on WWE TV until her pregnancy journey. As a result, Wyatt will return to Titanland without his former companion, but WWE can always pair him up with someone else.

