Are Randy Orton and Edge friends in real life?

Randy Orton and Edge are two of the most iconic figures from WWE. These stars have served the company for decades and have had amazing matches against each other.

There have been various ups and downs in their on-screen relationship, so fans wonder if they are friends.

So are Randy Orton and Edge actually friends in real life?

Fortunately, yes. They have been working together since their starting days and have developed a real-life friendship. Their bond has also been used in on-screen storylines several times.

Most recently, their real-life friendship was mentioned by Randy Orton in a promo in 2020. The Viper assaulted and injured Edge and later claimed that he did it because he loved his friend. He elaborated by saying that wrestling is too dangerous for Edge, so he should stay retired for the sake of his family. The build-up led to a classic match at WrestleMania 36.

What were Randy Orton's thoughts regarding Edge's incredible return to WWE?

Like the majority of other wrestlers, Randy Orton was extremely happy to see his friend finally come out of his untimely retirement.

In fact, The Apex Predator believed he was the only one who could give Edge a befitting comeback match. He offered his thoughts on Edge's WWE return in an interview with Digital Spy.

"I saw how, after nine freaking years, he hadn't lost a beat and it took me right back to 2003, 2004, all the way to 2007 when me and him really had a lot of our time together in the ring."

"It's like I was taken back in time because he reminded me of the Edge of old and that pumped me up because I knew he was back after not wrestling for almost 10 years and there was only one guy that he was going to work with and it was me." Orton said.

Orton elaborated by saying that he had a considerable reputation of being a rather safe wrestler, who rarely injures his opponent. This would make him an ideal opponent for the returning Hall of Famer, considering the fact that both stars have developed excellent in-ring chemistry together.

It can be rightfully said that Randy Orton was the perfect opponent to bring Edge back into wrestling.

Both stars stole the show at WrestleMania 36 and Backlash 2020. We hope that these legends will reunite as Rated RKO in the near future and have another successful tag team title reign together.

Edited by Ryan K Boman