Are The Creed Brothers officially done with NXT? What we know so far 

On the latest edition of RAW, The Creed Brothers heavily impressed the WWE Universe. After Chad Gable issued an open challenge before this week's episode of the red brand, Julius Creed quickly accepted it on behalf of The Creed Brothers.

In their match against Gable and Otis, the brothers put on an excellent performance. Julius and Brutus Creed shocked the WWE Universe by registering a victory. This led to many wondering if the tag team duo would be competing on the main roster regularly.

The answer to such a question would be no. As of now, there are no revealed plans for The Creed Brothers to be part of the main roster. However, given their performance on RAW this week, there is a chance they could wrestle matches against weaker teams on the main roster until they are finally ready.

Given their talent, it won't be long before the dynamic duo is a permanent part of the main roster. After their heroics on RAW, Creed Brothers continued their momentum on the latest edition of NXT as they registered a victory against Angel Garza and Humberto Carillo.

Controversial wrestling figure slams the RAW debut of The Creed Brothers

Wrestling is often subjective, and when it comes to WWE, several fans and pundits have different opinions. Such was the case with the debut of the Creed Brothers. While several fans enjoyed watching their debut on RAW, former WWE writer Vince Russo felt otherwise.

During an episode of Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, Russo said The Creed Brothers were just another regular tag team. The former WWE writer added he does not watch NXT, and he does not care about Brutus and Julius Creed. Russo said:

"Bro, I'm sitting there, I'm watching these two guys and then I'm thinking about dozens and dozens of other teams that I've seen debut in wrestling, and I'm looking at these guys and then I'm thinking of like the Steiners, and I'm thinking of the Legion of Doom, I'm probably thinking of the freaking Nasty Boys, I'm thinking of Harlem Heat, I'm thinking Demolition. These are two regular jabronis, bro. I could care less, bro. I don't watch NXT, I'm never gonna watch NXT and I certainly did not give a cr*p about these two jabronis." [8:43 - 9:25]

Clearly, unlike several in the WWE Universe, Vince Russo seems unimpressed with the RAW debut of Creed Brothers. However, that does not take away from the fact the duo did look good on their debut and have a bright future if they continue to work hard.

