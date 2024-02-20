Are The Rock's WWE promos scripted? Exploring infamous misconception

The Rock has exceptional mic skills, and this factor has contributed to him cutting some of the most fiery promos in wrestling history. There have been conversations about whether or not all his promos are scripted.

There was a time when the wrestling industry didn’t have writers, and wrestlers would cut their promos with their own words, but for WWE, it was different. Writers knew about the entire night’s flow of events and had a better idea of what superstars should say in their promos in order to align their characters with Vince McMahon’s ideas about the same.

Speaking of The Rock’s promos, it was slightly different from just handing him a script and asking him to memorize it. Former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz wrote in his book, There’s Just One Problem, about how heavily involved The Brahma Bull was in his promos and the script.

"There's a misconception among some that the Rock has all his promos fully scripted for him. Not true. Our formula was simple: If there's a Rock promo on the show, we'll start the process early. I'll ask him what he's thinking and what points he wants to get across. I'll also share my thoughts, as well as some potential lines and themes. He'll review and provide feedback, telling me what he likes, what he doesn't, plus what he'd like to add and achieve. He'll then go over his match while I go put something down on paper. Then we'll meet and go over everything, beat by beat, until we have something we're happy with. If it's a promo with multiple people, we'll involve them as well."

Recently, The Great One turned heel and is embracing it completely. He cut a savage promo at Salt Lake City during WWE SmackDown, where he targeted Cody Rhodes’ fans for supporting him and letting The Rock vs. Roman Reigns slip through their hands.

The Rock sent a message to Cody Rhodes on WWE SmackDown

Currently, The Brahma Bull is in a storyline with The Bloodline and Cody Rhodes. Initially, Rock returned to WWE to replace Rhodes against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

However, The American Nightmare’s fans took social media by storm and pushed for Rhodes to get the main event back. Once Triple H made Rhodes vs. Reigns official for The Show of Shows, The Rock aligned with The Bloodline.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Rock warned Rhodes that he would do whatever it took to ensure The American Nightmare left the event with a crushing defeat. Since he’s put Rhodes on notice, it’s only a matter of time before he puts his plans into motion.