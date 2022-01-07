Triple H and Shawn Michaels are two of the most recognizable Hall of Famers contributing to WWE to this date. Their time in D-Generation X is considered one of the most beloved eras of professional wrestling.

It is well known that these stars shared a close friendship during their time as in-ring competitors. But are Triple H and Shawn Michaels still friends?

The answer is yes! HBK and The Game have been friends for decades, and their friendship continues to this date. They work together backstage as producers for WWE's third brand, NXT 2.0.

Their real-life friendship has been used multiple times in on-screen storylines. Shawn Michaels also came out of retirement to team up with Triple H at WWE Crown Jewel 2018. DX was able to defeat the Brothers of Destruction after a nostalgic match.

What did Shawn Michaels say about Triple H's recovery from a recent cardiac event?

He is expected to make a full recovery Triple H underwent a successful procedure last week following a cardiac event caused by a genetic heart issue.He is expected to make a full recovery Triple H underwent a successful procedure last week following a cardiac event caused by a genetic heart issue.He is expected to make a full recovery 🙏 https://t.co/l40ygtSq0h

As noted earlier, The Heartbreak Kid is one of the closest friends of Triple H. Right now. He works by himself on NXT 2.0 as The King of Kings is currently recovering from a cardiac event he underwent in September 2021.

Speaking on Instinct Culture by Denise Salcedo, Michaels provided an update on Triple H's current condition.

"When it just happens out of the blue and you’re not expecting it; for him to go a hundred miles per hour to nothing was an adjustment. But I think he is, especially around this time of year, he’s now starting to realize like ‘hey this isn’t too bad.’ I think he’s bordering enjoying himself now {laughs} to be perfectly honest it’s a well deserved break for him, for sure." said Shawn Michaels.

It is sad to see that one of the most hard-working people we know has not been able to do what he loves for a long time. Thankfully, Triple H is in good condition and will hopefully return to work very soon.

