WWE stars to pay respects to Bray Wyatt on RAW tonight? Exploring the potential

Last week's episode of SmackDown paid tribute to the untimely passing of Bray Wyatt, which might continue for tonight's RAW. Since his passing was sudden, the Stamford-based promotion could include some missing elements on the episode.

On August 24, 2023, Triple H announced on Twitter that Bray Wyatt unfortunately passed away. The late superstar's fans, friends, and family have posted tributes celebrating his life. Since the news was sudden and only took place a day before the Friday show, more stars may want to pay their respects to Windham Rotunda on WWE RAW.

Superstars could continue to pay their respects to Bray Wyatt on the upcoming Monday Night RAW. Although several stars came out on SmackDown, some, like Seth Rollins, Alexa Bliss, and more, couldn't attend. Although the former already paid tribute at a live event and the latter on social media, the company could give those who couldn't participate a chance.

The Eater of Worlds was released in 2021 but returned to the Stamford-based promotion in October 2022 at the end of the Extreme Rules Premium Live Event. He has only wrestled one televised match since his return against LA Knight at Royal Rumble 2023.

He became absent around February during his feud with Bobby Lashley due to an undisclosed health issue. It was reported that he passed away due to a heart attack. Wyatt was only 36.

Which top star is reportedly set to have an emotional tribute to Bray Wyatt?

How fans and superstars paid tribute to Bray last week

Many superstars have paid tribute to Wyatt the previous week on SmackDown. Rey Mysterio wore an armband with Terry Funk and Bray's initials, LA Knight cut a brilliant promo littered with references about his former rival, Erick Rowan and Braun Strowman were in attendance, and much more.

Next week, the tribute to The Eater of Worlds will continue from his former rival. Before John Cena's match at Superstar Spectacle on September 8, he will first return on SmackDown. It's reported that fans should expect an emotional tribute from The Cenation Leader to Bray Wyatt.

How did the wrestling world come together for Bray Wyatt?

Bray, real name Windham Rotunda, was beloved by those not only in the company but even outside WWE. This was on full display during AEW's All-In event in London. Multiple stars paid tribute by holding lanterns and wearing Bray's name on their merchandise, while fans even lit up Wembley Stadium with "fireflies."

It remains to be seen what else could transpire on tonight's WWE RAW episode following Bray's passing.

